“Don’t f— around with Medicaid”: Trump bulldozes GOP hardliners with foul-mouthed warning in closed-door showdown

President Donald Trump made a decisive move Tuesday to end ongoing disagreements between Republican factions and push forward his domestic policy megabill. In a closed-door meeting with House Republicans, Trump urged party members to unite behind what he called a “big, beautiful bill” put together by GOP leadership. The president directed his message equally to various factions within the Republican conference that have been at odds over the legislation’s details.

During the private meeting, as reported by Politico, Trump directly confronted conservative hardliners who have been advocating for deeper cuts to Medicaid. “Don’t fuck around with Medicaid,” the president told the group, according to two Republican sources who were granted anonymity to describe the private discussions. Trump emphasized that his focus was on “saving” the program by eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse, echoing statements he made to reporters outside the meeting. When asked by Politico about hardliners’ demands for deeper spending cuts, Trump positioned himself as the true fiscal conservative, stating, “I’m a bigger fiscal hawk. There’s nobody like me.”

The president also addressed Republican representatives from predominantly blue states who have been pushing for a higher cap on state and local tax deductions, known as SALT. Though Trump had campaigned on this issue last year, he now told the SALT holdouts to “leave it alone” and accept the proposal to modestly increase the existing $10,000 cap. Trump suggested that the tax break primarily benefits blue-state governors, reinforcing his position both inside the closed-door meeting and when speaking to reporters as he entered the Capitol.

Speaker Johnson pushes for quick resolution as vote approaches

Trump’s visit to Capitol Hill came at a critical moment, less than 24 hours before Speaker Mike Johnson planned to convene the House Rules Committee to finalize the bill. Johnson aims to hold a floor vote as early as Wednesday, adding urgency to the president’s intervention in the party’s internal disputes. The timing indicates the administration’s determination to resolve these conflicts quickly and move forward with their legislative agenda.

For months, Republicans swore they wouldn’t touch Medicaid. They lied.



Their bill guts it, kicking millions off, including kids, seniors, and people with disabilities.#DontMessWithMedicaid pic.twitter.com/vgy4NksRRh — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) May 12, 2025

The president’s direct approach with both conservative hardliners and SALT advocates represents an attempt to steamroll opposition from multiple directions within his party. By taking firm positions on both Medicaid cuts and the SALT deduction cap, Trump made clear his priorities for the legislation and his unwillingness to allow further delays due to intraparty disagreements. His strong language in the private meeting, particularly regarding Medicaid, underscores the importance he places on maintaining certain aspects of the bill as currently structured.

Trump’s intervention demonstrates his willingness to use his political influence to overcome obstacles to his legislative agenda. By meeting directly with House Republicans and explicitly addressing the concerns of various factions, the president took a hands-on approach to resolving the impasse. His message emphasized party unity behind the legislation that GOP leadership has assembled, suggesting limited patience for continued debate over provisions that have already been negotiated. The effectiveness of this approach will likely become clear when the bill reaches the House floor for a vote.

