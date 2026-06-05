Influencer couple has their inbox allegedly flooded with death threats, and it’s for terminated pregnancy over Down Syndrome diagnosis

Influencer couple Jesse and Ashley Ridgway are currently dealing with a massive wave of harassment after announcing they chose to terminate their pregnancy following a medical diagnosis of Down syndrome, TMZ reported. The couple, who are based in New Jersey, shared the news of their decision on Wednesday, noting that the choice was one they considered with great care after learning their unborn child had Trisomy 21. Unfortunately, the public reaction has been intense, and the pair says their inbox is now being flooded with death threats.

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Jesse, who is well known online as McJuggerNuggets, explained that he and Ashley are receiving a significant amount of “hate and vitriol” because of their “impossible decision.” The criticism has been severe, with some people calling the couple “murderous pieces of s—” and even comparing them to Hitler.

It is honestly tough to see anyone face that kind of intense vitriol, especially when they are already navigating such a difficult time in their personal lives. Jesse did not hold back in his response to the backlash, calling the individuals who are hurling these insults at him and Ashley “trashy-a–s people.”

Disclaimer: If you are in the U.S. and are the recipient of an active death threat, contact your local police department or emergency services immediately. You can also file a report with the FBI.

It is a harsh reminder of how quickly online discourse can devolve into something truly nasty

The situation has taken an even darker turn, as some critics are reportedly using Jesse’s 6-year-old dog, which is currently suffering from Stage 4 kidney disease, as a way to get at them. It is pretty low to bring a pet into this kind of situation, and it really highlights how aggressive the online response has become.

Jesse also addressed the people who are using religious language to justify their attacks. He pointedly called these individuals hypocrites for using God and Jesus as a reason to send death threats and insults to a couple who are already struggling with the aftermath of their choice.

Jesse and Ashley Ridgway on the backlash for aborting their baby with Down Syndrome:



"[People are saying] I don't deserve to be a mother because of the decision that we just made."



"We've seen the darkest side of humanity through this." pic.twitter.com/ntGK0tL899 — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) June 5, 2026

The couple first shared the news that they were expecting their first child back in March. Late last month, they even posted a video of themselves reading the test results that ultimately confirmed the diagnosis of the condition. Jesse mentioned that he was initially optimistic about the idea of raising a child with Down syndrome. However, after having extensive conversations with medical experts, friends, and family, he and his partner learned much more about the potential health complications and the lifelong challenges that can be associated with the disorder.

Jesse emphasized that “The choice was not made lightly.” Even though he knew that some of his followers would likely disagree with their path forward, he and Ashley ultimately decided that ending the pregnancy was the best choice for their family. They have described the entire experience as “extremely traumatic,” and Ashley underwent the procedure earlier this week. While there is a physical recovery process for Ashley to navigate, Jesse noted that the emotional impact has been significantly harder for both of them to process.

It is worth noting that abortion is currently legal at any point in a pregnancy within the state of New Jersey. The couple, who are 33 years old, have been transparent about the fact that they did not expect the sheer scale of the hate they are now facing. Despite the current situation, Jesse has expressed that they are hopeful about the possibility of trying to have a child again in the future.

The couple has not provided additional comments beyond what they have already shared on their social media channels. It is clear that this is a deeply private and painful family matter that has been thrust into the public eye in a very aggressive way. While it is standard for influencers to share milestones like pregnancy announcements, the level of hostility they are experiencing is quite extreme. Watching people use a medical diagnosis and a family’s personal tragedy as a platform for such intense harassment is unsettling to witness.

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