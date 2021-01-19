Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Will Add Top As A Playable Character

Despite launching in 2016, There’s still content coming to Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. Last year, it was announced that fan-favorite Pikkon would be coming to the online fighting game, but it seems that Pikkon won’t be coming alone. Joining the dead fighter from the west-side of Universe 7 is Universe 10’s Toppo(or Top if you’ve been watching the English Dub of Dragon Ball Super). Both characters will be available for free in the game’s Spring Update that will arrive in 2021, though a specific date has yet to be revealed.

For those who haven’t been keeping up with the latest series in the Dragon Ball franchise, Top is a fighter and leader of the Proud Troopers, a group of the strongest fighters of one of the many universes in the Dragon Ball series. Think of them as Dragon Ball‘s take on Power Rangers. Much like everyone’s favorite teenagers with attitude, the Proud Troopers are unique individuals that love to pose while showing off their powerful abilities(just don’t expect them to summon giant robots). Top first showed up during an exhibition match and was able to keep up with Goku in his Super Saiyan Blue Form.

During Dragon Ball Super’s final arc, The Universe Survival Saga, it was revealed that Top was next in line to become a God of Destruction and was bestowed the power of them before the start of the Tournament of Power. It’s here he unveiled his new transformation, which will be the version available in Xenoverse 2.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is available on all major consoles.