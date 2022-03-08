Dying Light Update 1.40 Patch Notes: Next-Gen Upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Dying Light gets a free next-gen upgrade.

March 8th, 2022 by Diego Perez

Dying-Light-2-4-Player-Co-op

Update 1.40 has arrived for Dying Light, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Yes, you read that right, this is an update for the original Dying Light that was released 7 years ago at the beginning of the previous generation, not a patch for the recently-released sequel. This is the long-awaited next-gen upgrade for Dying Light, allowing PS5 and Xbox Series X|S owners to play through the original game at a higher resolution with a silky smooth framerate. Here’s everything new with Dying Light update 1.40.

Dying Light Update 1.40 Patch Notes

This patch updates Dying Light for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S with new video modes.

  • PlayStation 5
    • Performance mode with 60 FPS in Full HD (1080p)
    • Balanced mode targeting 60 FPS in QHD (1440p)
    • Quality mode with 30 FPS in 4K resolution
  • Xbox Series X|S
    • Upgrade coming soon
  • PlayStation 4 Pro
    • Improved the 30 FPS cap
    • Introduced new networking utilizing EOS solution

As stated above, the primary purpose of this patch is a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S upgrade. The next-gen version is currently available on PS5, but the Xbox patch will be coming sometime soon. Surprisingly, this update also makes improvements on PS4 Pro. It doesn’t uncap the framerate or anything major like that, but the game should run a bit more smoothly on that system after installing this update.

Techland has been very transparent about the new Dying Light graphics modes, which is nice considering most developers do not share exact resolutions and details when discussing video options. There are two 60 FPS modes, one that features a 1080p resolution with a locked 60 FPS and one that boosts the resolution to 1440p and targets 60 FPS with a few drops. If you want the absolute best picture quality, then the Quality mode is the way to go as it delivers a native 4K resolution.

These are similar to the graphics modes featured in Dying Light 2, which released last month on both last-gen and current-gen machines. That game has a Performance mode that runs at 1080p/60 FPS and a Quality mode that targets 4K/30 FPS, and there’s also a Ray-Tracing mode that runs at 1080p/30 FPS with ray-tracing enabled. According to Techland, a new patch for Dying Light 2 is on the way soon that should address some of the game’s bugs and glitches, so stay tuned for that.

Dying Light is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE Dying Light
Nightrunners
Dying Light 2 Nightrunners Choice: Should You Fight Hakon or Not?
Official Dying Light 2 cover image.
Dying Light 2 Pizza Charm: How to Get Slice Promotion DLC Code
Dying Light 2 Ronin DLC Pack
Free Dying Light 2 Ronin DLC Pack Available Now
Dying Light 2 Deep Cover: Where to Find Careen and Should You Lie?
Trending on AOTF
Miriel, Pastor of Vows
Elden Ring Players Have Fallen in Love With Pope Turtle
Babylons Fall
Babylon’s Fall Review
Hidden Wall
Elden Ring Players Are Gaslighting Each Other Into Hitting Walls
Hardest Bosses in Elden Ring
Hardest Elden Ring Bosses Ranked: 10 Boss Battles That Will Make You Rage Quit