Dying Light Update 1.40 Patch Notes: Next-Gen Upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Update 1.40 has arrived for Dying Light, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Yes, you read that right, this is an update for the original Dying Light that was released 7 years ago at the beginning of the previous generation, not a patch for the recently-released sequel. This is the long-awaited next-gen upgrade for Dying Light, allowing PS5 and Xbox Series X|S owners to play through the original game at a higher resolution with a silky smooth framerate. Here’s everything new with Dying Light update 1.40.

Dying Light Update 1.40 Patch Notes

This patch updates Dying Light for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S with new video modes.

PlayStation 5 Performance mode with 60 FPS in Full HD (1080p) Balanced mode targeting 60 FPS in QHD (1440p) Quality mode with 30 FPS in 4K resolution

Xbox Series X|S Upgrade coming soon

PlayStation 4 Pro Improved the 30 FPS cap Introduced new networking utilizing EOS solution



Console players! A next-gen patch has come to PlayStation, bringing quality improvements and enhancing your gameplay experience even more! Try out the new video modes and enjoy the increased view distance while parkouring through Harran!

Coming to Xbox soon! Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/PyJq0jSgCw — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) March 8, 2022

As stated above, the primary purpose of this patch is a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S upgrade. The next-gen version is currently available on PS5, but the Xbox patch will be coming sometime soon. Surprisingly, this update also makes improvements on PS4 Pro. It doesn’t uncap the framerate or anything major like that, but the game should run a bit more smoothly on that system after installing this update.

Techland has been very transparent about the new Dying Light graphics modes, which is nice considering most developers do not share exact resolutions and details when discussing video options. There are two 60 FPS modes, one that features a 1080p resolution with a locked 60 FPS and one that boosts the resolution to 1440p and targets 60 FPS with a few drops. If you want the absolute best picture quality, then the Quality mode is the way to go as it delivers a native 4K resolution.

Guys please keep in mind that this is a patch for Dying Light, therefore we mention Harran.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human patch is coming soon, stay tuned! — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) March 8, 2022

These are similar to the graphics modes featured in Dying Light 2, which released last month on both last-gen and current-gen machines. That game has a Performance mode that runs at 1080p/60 FPS and a Quality mode that targets 4K/30 FPS, and there’s also a Ray-Tracing mode that runs at 1080p/30 FPS with ray-tracing enabled. According to Techland, a new patch for Dying Light 2 is on the way soon that should address some of the game’s bugs and glitches, so stay tuned for that.

Dying Light is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.