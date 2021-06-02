E3 2021 – Nintendo Direct Details Announced: Date, Time, What will be Shown

E3 2021 may be different for most of the big publishers since it’s going digital, but Nintendo Directs have been this way for many years. So this year it looks like fans still have a lot to look forward to from the Big N, and we just got our first details about what to expect. We now have the full details on when the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct will take place and what might be shown, though we’ll all have to wait for the presentation for all of the info.

When is Nintendo Direct for E3 2021, How Long is it

The E3 2021 Nintendo Direct presentation will start streaming at 9am Pacific Time on Tuesday, June 15th. It will last for “roughly 40 minutes” according to the official announcement. However, the fun won’t stop there. Just like with previous E3’s there will be a Nintendo Treehouse: Live show afterward. Fans will be treated to three more hours of gameplay giving deep dives into the announced games.

What will be Shown During the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct

What will those games be? We’ll all have to wait until the show to find out, but we have some clues. According to the announcement the show will focus exclusively on Nintendo Switch games that will almost all release in 2021. That qualifier means we should expect to see some games that will launch in 2022. Could that be The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 or Metroid Prime 4? We’ll see on June 15th.

Where to Watch the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct

Everyone can view the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct presentation right here, and we’ll also be sharing more options when it gets closer.