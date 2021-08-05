EA CEO Hints at Battlefield’s Future as a Live Service

During the quarterly earnings report, EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson has indicated that Battlefield 2042 will be a live service rather than the usual business model EA has been following with the franchise. Implying that the game won’t just be a one-and-done purchase for consumers.

He then would go on to explain that Battlefield 2042 will rather serve as a foundation for future games in the franchise, that will keep the players invested and engaged all year round.

“I think that is our orientation but more importantly I think you should think about Battlefield as a service,” Wilson said. “You know, what we’re doing for the launch of this game is really revolutionizing and reinventing what all our epic scale warfare is in the context of gameplay.”

Battlefield 2042 biggest new feature is the new “Portal” mode, where players will be able to create their own game modes using the game’s sandbox and maps. EA is hoping this will keep players engaged in a never-ending and user-driven environment.

“In addition to that, we’ve announced Battlefield Portal, which really starts to lean into user-generated content and will drive deep, long-term engagement in the game. Wilson added. “And while we’ve announced Hazard Zone, to date we haven’t disclosed a lot about what’s going on there, and you’ll hear more about that in the coming months.”

EA is yet to announce any post-launch plans for Battlefield 2042, but leaks have claimed that the updates containing new content should be expected every 3 to 4 months.

Battlefield is expected to release this October 22nd on PS4 and PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, and PC.