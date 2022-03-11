Elden Ring Doesn’t Have a Photo Mode, but You Can Make One Yourself

Players will now be able to use a “Photo Mode” on Elden Ring. The title made by From Software and George R.R.Martin has been setting new records at the time of writing this. Currently, it sits on the 2nd spot with more than 900 thousand active players on its servers, surpassing games like Dota 2, Apex Legends, and Destiny 2.

Elden Ring’s landscapes and aesthetics are remarkable, to say the least. The blend between medieval structures and fantasy elements makes it work in a way few titles can. This is something that players have been accustomed to from previous releases like Dark Souls and Bloodborne. Both games have beautiful aesthetics and attention to detail.

A Twitter user called Armando Torres found a clever way to take advantage of this beautiful scenery despite the lack of a Photo Mode in the game. Allowing players to take as many screenshots as they want without having to crop the game’s HUD and other elements. The fix is not elegant by any means, but this is currently the only way to do this.

psa: you can turn off the hud and use the telescope item (from merchant) as a makeshift Elden Ring photo mode pic.twitter.com/rej06VrQHs — armando torres (@_mandotorres) March 6, 2022

To do this, you only need to turn off the game’s HUD and use the telescope item (you can get it from the game’s merchant). Turning off the HUD and using this item will get you as close as you can to a Photo Mode in Elden Ring.

A Photo Mode is something that most single-player games get from launch, or at least they add it to the game shortly after its release. A game with this scenery deserves a proper Photo Mode, but at least this user shared with others his DIY solution to this problem.

Games like God of War, Death Stranding, Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, and Red Dead Redemption 2 have a photo mode, and thousands of players enjoy playing with this fun feature. We can only hope developers add this Photo Mode feature to the game, and players can start taking screenshots of their favorite views and bosses.

All in all is nice to see players coming up with these clever solutions. The number of players and the positive feedback from the community shows how good the game is. Earlier this week, some players from the Elden Ring subreddit were complaining about the game’s tutorial and how hard it was for some of them to find it.

Players have different opinions, but the majority of them agreed that it could be better placed. If you are stuck on a boss or looking for that item that will make you unstoppable, make sure you go to any of our Elden Ring guides, we will help you get everything you need.

Elden Ring is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.