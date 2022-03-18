Elden Ring Fans Love Radahn’s Tiny Little Horse Leonard

Elden Ring fans now know the incredible and adorable story of one of the bosses mount. Many players have been having a blast and making memes around the iconic companion, expressing their fondness and humor around the ridiculous story behind this tiny companion.

Elden Ring has become a worldwide sensation since its release back in February, thousands of players are still enjoying this open-world title, and hundreds of guides and content have been created since. This game has an incredible backstory and world, and many players have found weird and funny details while going through many of the bosses and sidequests. Not too long ago, a player found out an interesting detail about one of the bosses’ companions and it quickly became a center of attention on the Elden Ring community.

On March 15th, a Twitter user called ZullieTheWitch found out an interesting detail about Radahn’s horse. Turns out, this bosses’ horse is called “Leonard”, and many players from the Elden Ring subreddit found it rather amusing. Making jokes, memes, and more at the expense of the tiny horse. Radahn is huge compared to the tiny horse, and some in-game lore reveals how is he still able to ride the tiny creature.

Spoilers for a boss in Elden Ring

–

–

–

I enjoy seeing people refer to Radahn's horse as Leonard now. It really makes me feel like I'm making a difference out here. — Zullie (@ZullieTheWitch) March 12, 2022

According to some in-game lore, Randahn started to learn gravity-based magic, when he got to a certain size, and with his newfound abilities, he managed to find a way to keep riding his tiny horse no matter how big and heavy he was.

This user name has been releasing spoilers about in-game bosses and NPCs for a while now, finding them while searching through many files, so if you are curious about certain enemies, NPCs, bosses, or even in-game items, you should follow him on Twitter and find out more about this exciting new open-world title.

Details like this one make the game’s world feel more authentic and alive. Making it more immersive than many other titles. This small piece of content will keep most players entertained and even more to players who have not reached that level yet.

All in all, this is another reason for players to keep enjoying this fun and exciting title. The more you play this game, the more little details like this can be easily found around the map. You just have to keep an eye out and pay attention to their environment and NPCs dialogue.

If you are looking to get better weapons or beat a certain boss, do not forget to go to any of our Elden Ring guides.

Elden Ring is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC.