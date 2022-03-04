Elden Ring Players Are Having Serious Trouble Identifying Animals Correctly

Elden Ring is a very serious game, featuring many twists and turns as the story progresses. You are on your quest to become an Elden Lord, taking down massive foes that stand in your way, fighting to the death with just about anything that moves.

However, it seems like Elden Ring players are having a bit of a problem figuring out what animals are, in the newest meme spawned by the community. Everything is a dog, and you must offer a pickle to everything, as players struggle to find out what the proper animal they’re near is.

Elden Ring – Behold, Dog!

hand down my favourite joke in Elden Ring is players calling Turtles dogs pic.twitter.com/bYVUik1ORR — Windows 98 Tech Support (@Win98Tech) February 27, 2022

Everything you come across, be it the Turtle Pope, Miriel, Pastor of Vows, or any variety of animals in the game, you may have seen a glowing box of text in front of them. Hoping for a valuable tip to help you explore the vast landscapes, and to see if they may have something of value to offer, you’ll check the message. Instead of being greeted by anything of in-game value, you’ll almost always be treated to “dog”, “Behold! Dog” or something in between.

While not offering you any sort of hints for the game, it’s an absolutely hilarious side part of the game and shows that Elden Ring players love not only exploration in dark, gloomy landscapes, but making jokes. And after getting killed by an enemy 10 times or more, a laugh can help lift the mood.

Another meme that has made its stay within the Elden Ring community, as finding creative ways to call other players Maidenless has become not only an insult towards their skills but a hilarious time. It’s so popular that it’s even infiltrated its way into some articles.

What sort of shenanigans will the players get into next? Will Touch Grace gather steam and overtake the current memes? The inventable invasion of Fort Night that is plaguing the lands? Or what will be the next big meme on our quests to become the next Elden Lord? We aren’t sure, but can guarantee a chuckle every time you come across another silly animal message in the game. The spirit of the Souls game may have carried over in combat, but we have a whole new generation of memes waiting for us ahead.

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.