Elden Ring has been out for 2 months but the game is huge and there are plenty of crazy locations and weapons to discover in your travels. While there are certainly more typical weapons that feature prominently in many playthroughs, others serve as fun alternatives with powerful abilities, but also feature interesting in-game lore and references. One such weapon is the Celebrant’s Skull, a Great Hammer with relatively low requirements to wield. Read on for our guide on Where to Get Celebrant’s Skull in Elden Ring!

Elden Ring: Where to Get Celebrant’s Skull Hammer

The Celebrant’s Skull is just northeast of the Windmill Village site of grace, along the cliff on the outer edge of Dominula, Windmill Village along the northern edges of Altus Plateau. The weapon is found on a corpse near three birds perched along the cliff, and you don’t have to worry about fighting any surprise enemies or encountering any traps. But the lore attached to this weapon suggests the brutal nature of this village’s inhabitants, in which even a celebratory tool that’s covered in festive flowers and fabrics is a massive, brutal bludgeon.

Windmill Village is a clear, obvious reference to the Hårga commune from Midsommar, a recent, critically acclaimed folk horror film. It takes clear visual and thematic cues from it, although with a natural FromSoftware twist. The inhabitants are largely, deceptively peaceful until you come too close or attack, to which they respond by attacking as a group brutally. The Celebrant’s Skull is a weapon embodiment of this juxtaposition between joyful and violent. The weapon also has the Barbaric Roar special attack, which boosts your attack power, and if you land strikes with this weapon, you’ll gain bonus runes.

This concludes our guide on Where to Get Celebrant’s Skull in Elden Ring! Be sure to check out our other guides, and our review!

Elden Ring is out now for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.

- This article was updated on April 23rd, 2022