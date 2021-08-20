Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition Announced

Today, during QuakeCon, Bethesda announced Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition, a new version of the acclaimed genre-defining title, this time, celebrating the game’s 10-year anniversary.

According to its developers, on the game’s official site, the new version will feature ”a decade worth of content: the critically acclaimed core game and add-ons of Skyrim Special Edition, plus over 500 unique pieces of content from Creation Club such as quests, dungeons, bosses, weapons, spells. With Creations and Mods, there’s a lot more to discover.”

With that said, those who already own The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition will be able to update their game to an enhanced version on both PlayStation 5 and on the Xbox Series X/S for free after the release of the Anniversary Edition, they will also be able to upgrade their game to the new version for a price, unlocking all of its exclusive contents.

Those that own Skyrim Special Edition on any of its available platforms will also receive new additions, such as the game’s fishing mode, a Survival Mode, and new quests, for free.

Together with the announcement of the new version of the game, Bethesda also announced a new Skyrim concert, described on the game’s official site as ”a once-in-a-lifetime musical event as the London Symphony Orchestra and London Voices Choir takes us through the sounds of Skyrim at the historical Alexandra Palace Theatre.” The concert will take place on November 11, and you will be able to watch it on Bethesda’s official YouTube or Twitch channel.

Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition is scheduled to be released on November 11, 2021, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on August 19th, 2021