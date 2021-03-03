Elvia Realm Comes to Black Desert SEA

Developers of MMORPG Black Desert, Pearl Abyss, have today announced the arrival of the all-new Elvia Realm content which will allow players to take on some pretty powerful monsters and take part in special events for various awards.

The Goddess of Despair, Hadum’s influence on Elvia Realm has caused the monsters in the area to grow in strength by absorbing her power. Those who defeat these monsters will receive the limited-time Ancient Spirit Weapons. As these weapons are only available for a limited time, they must be used immediately, but they are very effective against the monsters in the area.

In addition, a celebratory event will be held until March 17 which allows those who enter an Elvia server to accept an event quest from the Black Spirit. Doing this will grant players Contribution EXP and Seeds of Void amongst other things. Further details are listed below:

Only characters level 60 or higher can accept the event quests during the event period.

The event quests can only be completed once per Family.

The event quests are a questline that requires the preceding quest to be completed before you can progress to the next quest.

The item(s) obtained by opening the Burning Valtarra’s Main/Awakening Weapon Box will expire after 10 minutes.

Equip the Burning Valtarra’s Main/Awakening weapons for an easier time defeating the Elvia server’s monsters!

The Valtarra’s Flame, Okiara’s Tide, Narc’s Lightning, and Seed of Void obtained as event rewards are needed to craft the Obsidian Specter’s Energy.

Loyalties will also be awarded for logging in to the game, completing a round of the Black Spirit’s Adventure game, or handing-over the Black Spirit’s Adventure Seals to Morco to celebrate the direct service in North America an Europe.

Black Desert is available now on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.