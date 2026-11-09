Erika Kirk posted a message on X responding to comments Dave Chappelle made about the death of her husband, Charlie Kirk. As Unilad reports, a clip that went viral on X shows Chappelle performing at Madison Square Garden on November 6.

In the video, which is under a minute long, Chappelle says, “I feel f****d up saying this. It’s scary being a public speaker. And I mean look, ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered … and I shouldn’t say this publicly, but I feel better.” Chappelle continued his thoughts in the clip. He stated, “I know I shouldn’t say that, but it’s just a feeling. I didn’t ask to feel this way. I just be driving around like, ‘Why am I in such a good mood? Oh!'”

Charlie Kirk was 31 years old when he was fatally shot in the neck by a sniper while hosting a debate at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. Tyler Robinson, a 23-year-old electrician, has been charged with the killing and entered a plea of not guilty. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in this case.

She finds the situation beyond disgusting

Erika Kirk wrote a post on X addressing the situation. She stated, “To see leftist podcasters, comedians, and commentators laugh about political assassination as though it’s entertainment and the destruction of a human life is a punchline, is beyond disgusting.” She added, “My husband, Charlie Kirk, was killed in an act of political violence, something our two children and I will live with every day for the rest of our lives.”

To see leftist podcasters, comedians, and commentators laugh about political assassination as though it’s entertainment and the destruction of a human life is a punchline, is beyond disgusting.



My husband, Charlie Kirk, was killed in an act of political violence, something our… — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) November 8, 2026

In her post, Erika Kirk explained that a culture that “laughs at assassination is one of profound moral decay.” She further argued, “It threatens the very foundation of our country and the principles that hold our democracy together.”

She noted, “You do not have to agree with someone’s politics to recognize the value of their life.” She concluded her message by writing, “This should not be so hard. Political violence must never be something this country tolerates, excuses, or celebrates.”

Other public figures shared their reactions to the viral clip on X. Elon Musk wrote, “Shame, shame, shame on Chappelle.” Piers Morgan commented on the incident as well. He argued that the comments were “especially egregious given that Chappelle himself survived an attack on stage in 2022.” Meghan McCain also weighed in on the situation. She wrote, “What the h**** is wrong with Dave Chappelle?!”

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