A woman in a Davenport, Florida HOA community said she noticed a man in a security-marked vehicle taking pictures of homes, including her own. Summer, 26, described in her TikTok video how she later saw him get out of the car and walk through her front yard to approach the iron fence in her backyard.

She said she has cameras covering every angle of her house with audio and video. Summer explained that she moved her desk in front of a window after receiving a violation for her trash can being out a few hours too long, which she put away. She claimed she wanted to confront him the next time he came by.

Summer stated that the man began taking pictures with an iPad near the fence. She said she yelled for her husband to go outside, and he told the man to get off the property. The man reportedly replied that the HOA sent him, but her husband countered that he worked for the safety and security company, not the HOA. Summer said in the video, “Not on my watch.”

In her second TikTok video, Summer said she went to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office to document the incident and file a trespass report against the security company. She stated that deputies told her the entry was illegal and that she should call immediately if the person or company comes onto her property again so they can respond and trespass them.

She explained that the sheriff’s office said they could not trespass the individual right now because he was not physically on the property at the time of her call and officers did not witness it. Summer said some neighbors told her this response was not appropriate and suggested she speak with someone else, noting that video and audio are often used in investigations.

Summer reported that the HOA president replied to her email and said he would walk her property with her to look at the mesh and consider approving it. She claimed he kept suggesting that she and her neighbor should just get plants instead, which her neighbor already has, but the plants do not fully stop the dogs from reaching each other through the fence.

In her update video on TikTok, Summer said she had asked for a supervisor at the sheriff’s office after neighbors in law enforcement gave conflicting information. She stated the supervisor was supposed to call her back but had not, and she planned to follow up the next morning.

She said the HOA president was coming to her home the next day to review the fence and discuss the mesh. Summer claimed she wants written documentation of the security company’s responsibilities and confirmation that the employee is being addressed, while noting she is not trying to create large-scale conflict because she still lives in the community.

According to an article by Gomez Law, Florida homeowners generally have the right to exclude others from their property, and unauthorized entry can constitute trespass even in HOA communities. The firm stated that governing documents may outline limited entry rights for specific reasons such as emergencies or maintenance of common elements, but these rights are not unlimited and typically require proper notice.

Gomez Law explained that most governing documents do not give HOAs broad rights to enter private property simply to look for violations. The article noted that failure to provide sufficient prior notice or exceeding the scope of any authorized entry can turn otherwise permitted access into trespass.

Viewers shared divided reactions to Summer’s videos. Some questioned the appeal of HOA living altogether and argued that associations should not control what happens in private backyards. One commenter wrote, “Why ppl still buy in an hoa is mind blowing to me.” Another stated, “HOA should have no say what you do in your backyard!?” Frustration with HOA enforcement isn’t limited to Florida, as one California homeowner crumpled an HOA violation letter over her tiny front yard.

Others described their own experiences under older or less enforced rules. One commenter said, “I live in an HOA, but happily rules were written in 1980 and no one cares any more.” A different viewer rejected the idea of outside restrictions on their home, writing, “I could never live in an HOA. I won’t be told what I can or can’t do with my own home.”

At the same time, some defended the need to follow the rules as written. One commenter responded, “Sorry, but HOA rules are still rules. Get permission or don’t do it.”

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