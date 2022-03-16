Every Change in GTA Online Next-Gen: Full Patch Notes for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Update

Grand Theft Auto V has come to next-gen consoles, and there are a ton of changes to GTA Online on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Aside from a visual upgrade and an increased framerate, the next-gen version of GTA Online and Grand Theft Auto V adds new content like vehicles that players can earn. There’s also a new introduction sequence for new players that allows them to kickstart their criminal careers and choose a business to get started with. The game’s menus have also been revamped, which should make jumping into heists and jobs much easier. Here’s everything new in the next-gen update for GTA Online.

GTA Online Next-Gen Patch Notes

Stunning Visuals

Enhanced levels of fidelity and performance with three new detailed graphics modes to customize your gameplay experience — featuring up to 4K resolution, up to 60 frames per second, HDR options, ray tracing, improved texture qualities, and more.

Faster Loading

Quicker access to the action as the world of Los Santos and Blaine County load in faster than ever before.

Immersive Controls

Feel new levels of responsiveness with Haptic Feedback and dynamic resistance via the Adaptive Triggers on PlayStation 5’s DualSense wireless controller, including weather effects, rough road surfaces, explosions, directional damage, and much more.

3D Audio

Hear the sounds of the world with pinpoint precision: the throttle of a stolen supercar, the rattle of neighboring gunfire, the roar of a helicopter overhead, and more.

Plus, experience all-new enhancements to the dynamic and ever-evolving world of GTA Online, where you can rise from street-level hustler to become a kingpin of your own criminal empire.

Hao’s Special Works

Exclusive to the latest generation consoles, Hao has taken over the LS Car Meet’s Mod Shop to offer his services as a specialist customizer with Hao’s Special Works. First, unlock Hao’s Special Works by taking his phone call and completing a time trial using a high-performing, HSW-modified vehicle. Once you beat the par time, Hao’s shop will be unlocked for business, allowing you to purchase an HSW upgrade for eligible vehicles and then add a new range of modifications including groundbreaking acceleration, Chameleon Paint, and more.

Starting today, HSW upgrades and modifications are available for the Übermacht Sentinel XS, Shitzu Hakuchou Drag, Grotti Turismo Classic, and Bravado Banshee. There are also five new vehicles releasing today on the latest generation consoles only; the Coil Cyclone II, Karin S95, Imponte Arbiter GT, Pfister Astron Custom, and the Pegassi Weaponized Ignus, all of which are eligible for HSW upgrades and modifications.

Plus returning players from PS4 and Xbox One will receive a complimentary all-new and fully HSW-upgraded Karin S95 after unlocking Hao’s Special Works. In addition, these players will unlock the Dark Purple Pearl and Red Prismatic Pearl Chameleon Paints for all HSW-eligible vehicles with the ability to apply either one for free.

Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

Take your newly upgraded HSW vehicles into the new HSW Race Series using these specially modified vehicles. The LS Car Meet will also be showcasing Hao’s Premium Test Ride vehicles weekly with his very own podium, allowing LS Car Meet Members on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S to take a weekly selection of highly modified HSW-eligible vehicles for a test drive with the option to buy straight off the lot — without visiting a dealer website.

The first Premium Test Ride vehicle is a souped-up Bravado Banshee decked out in Hao’s Special Works proprietary upgrades and a matching livery. One thing’s for sure: the other cars on the lot will know where you got your work done. Once it’s up to spec, you’ll be able to test your ride’s mettle out in the new HSW Time Trial, a dash from East Vinewood to Vespucci Beach.

The Career Builder

Anyone who is getting started in GTA Online on the latest generation consoles will have access to the Career Builder, helping everyone enter the world of GTA Online with useful tools for rising from street-level hustler to criminal kingpin. Choose from one of four Criminal Careers — Executive, Gunrunner, Nightclub Owner, or Biker — and select from a range of properties, powerhouse vehicles, and weaponry to kickstart your enterprise. The Career Builder is also available to anyone who wants to restart their character in GTA Online.

New Menu Design

Immediately access everything GTA Online has to offer right from the Main Menu, including the latest and most popular updates. Quickly jump into Heists, Races, and Adversary Modes, launch directly into Freemode, or browse from weekly event offerings like discounts, 2X GTA$ opportunities, and more.

Access to All Current and Previous Updates

Dive into more than 40 massive updates with more to come. Featuring everything from the high-stakes hunt for Dr. Dre’s missing music files with Franklin Clinton in The Contract to the high-octane underground street racing action of Los Santos Tuners; Heists on the lush tropical island of Cayo Perico to the nightlife circuit of After Hours and The Diamond Casino & Resort.

All this and more available alongside a wide range of races, modes, activities, and social spaces to enjoy solo or with friends — including nightclubs, arcades, penthouse parties, car meets, and much more.

GTA Online Profile Migration

Players with a Rockstar Games Social Club account can seamlessly migrate their GTA Online Profile from PS4 or Xbox One to PS5 or Xbox Series X|S, which includes any Characters, GTA$, Progression, Stats, Vehicles, Properties, Weapons, Clothing, and Player-Created Jobs.*

Returning players who migrate their profiles will also receive the all-new Karin S95 — converted and tuned up courtesy of Hao’s Special Works —along with the exclusive Cool Noise HSW Racing Suit, Dark Purple Pearl Chameleon Paint, and Red Prismatic Pearl Chameleon Paint.

Just load up the game on either of these new consoles — the first time you enter GTA Online you’ll be given the option to migrate your GTA Online Profile. You can also choose to transfer your character via the Migrate Profile option in the Online section of the Pause Menu.

Please note: Migrating your GTA Online Profile will result in its removal from the PS4 or Xbox One account it was initially tied to, which means you will need to create a new one to continue playing on the original platform.

And More

In addition to the new Chameleon Paints for all eligible vehicles in GTA Online, there are a number of new quality-of-life updates for veteran players, including the ability to choose different session types from the Find New Session submenu.

As we continue to improve and tune the GTA Online experience, we’ve also made adjustments to increase base payouts on Biker Sell Missions and Nightclub Daily Income on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Going forward, we plan to continue making further adjustments across all versions of the game, in addition to rebalancing other areas — such as vehicles commonly used in PvP combat. Stay tuned for details.

Grand Theft Auto Online is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.