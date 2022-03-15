GTA Online Next-Gen: How to Get Free Cars and Upgrades at Hao’s on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Now that Grand Theft Auto Online is available on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, you may be itching to get into some online shenanigans with your friends. But lo and behold, you need a new ride, and want to stand out above the crowd. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered when it comes to this, as the PS5 and Xbox X/S crowd get a chance to get their hands on some exclusive cars, as well as upgraded 4k Visuals, faster load times, and more.

If you’re an Online veteran or making your way into the world for the first time, you’ll want to pay a visit to Hao as soon as possible to get your hands on a few slick rides. But, how do you get there, and what can you do there? Follow along with us as we dive deep into it, and show you to get some free rides and upgrades at Hao’s shop in GTA Online!

GTA Online – Hao’s Free Cars and Upgrades

As you venture through the hustle and bustle of the Online portion of Grand Theft Auto V, you’ll unlock the ability to not only purchase, but upgrade your vehicles by visiting Hao, by visiting Vinewood Blvd. Once you go through his mission, if it is your first time playing, you’ll be able to bring him different vehicles to upgrade and customize to your heart’s content. Looking to take a standard sedan and add some flair? He’s got you covered.

Thankfully, for those who are transferring a character to GTA Online from previous generations, you’ll also get treated to a free bonus. If you’re bringing your save file from any previous generation system, Hao will happily hook you up with a car, the Karin S95. This vehicle normally retails for almost $2,000,000, so it’s a great incentive for those that are looking for a great ride for no cost. All you’ll need to do is visit him after he sends you a text, and the ride is yours for free!

He’ll also challenge you with a second text, asking you to visit the shop to take the fast and furious HSW-Spec Grotti Turismo Classic for a spin, and if you can beat his time that he throws your way, you’ve got another super-car for no money down! You’ll also be able to get your hands on a few exclusive cars in this mode, available only to those with the enhanced re-release.

These enhanced versions of GTA Online also come with 5 exclusive vehicles;

Pfister Astron Custom Coil Cyclone 2 Karin S95 Imponte Arbiter GT Weaponized Ignus

You can only obtain and use these in the enhanced version, so car nuts will have some new eye candy to drool over. Finding, buying, and customizing vehicles is one of the most engaging parts of the GTA Online package, so making sure that you’re riding in style is a great way to spend your time.

Grand Theft Auto Online is available now, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.