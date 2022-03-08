GTA Online Next-Gen Update: Release Date, Character Transfers, and More Details

Grand Theft Auto V is back yet again, nearing its re-re-release on new generation hardware. People cannot get enough of this title, as 160 Million Copies have been sold, and that number is sure to grow, once it arrives on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The addictive Online portion, Grand Theft Auto Online, will be making its debut appearance as a stand-alone title on these new generations of hardware, allowing fans that have experienced the story mode the option to hop directly into this chaotic online world. But, when is it coming, and what do we expect it to carry? Let’s dive in and take a better look!

GTA Online Release Date

Fans of the series don’t need to wait very long, as Rockstar Games is releasing the standalone version on March 15th, 2022. This title is available on both Xbox and PlayStation platforms, with PlayStation getting 3 Months to download, play and keep the game for free, while Xbox users would need to purchase the title. Thankfully, players won’t have to put forth a lot of money to get this game, as it is only $9.99 on Xbox Live for the first three months, and PlayStation 5 users get it for free for the first three months. After that, the title will retail for $19.99

GTA Online File Size & Pre-Load

With Grand Theft Auto Online, you’ll be looking at 86.873GB on PlayStation 5, so you’ll see a bit of storage taken up on your device. If you have a smaller system, such as the Xbox Series S that you’re looking just to play online, you may be heartbroken to hear that the game will take up to 94.285GB on your system. However, the good news is, is it looks like if you decide to purchase Story Mode in the future, it should just instantly download and not take too much extra storage up.

GTA Online Character Transfer

GTA Online is a game that people have happily poured hours of their life into, so they’ll be happy to know that you’re able to bring your character with you with the ability to transfer your character to the new platform of your choice. You’ll be able to carry your progress over cross-platform as well, as long as you have a Rockstar Social Club Account, so if you’re going from PlayStation 4 to Xbox Series X/S, you may want to get ahead of the game and create your account now. Any money that you have purchased will carry over from platform to platform, as long as you are staying in the same system family (ie; PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5), however, all earned money can be carried over to any platform of your choosing.

What to Expect from the Next-Gen Version of GTA Online

The biggest thing players will notice is the new graphical options that GTA Online will bring to the table, as you can select from 3 Different modes to tweak your settings. You’ll also notice faster loading times, increased population and traffic, vegetation density, improved lighting quality, water reflections, and more. You’ll also see improved anti-aliasing, motion-blur, new explosions, fire effects, and more to be seen! It looks like this won’t be a simple copy and paste job from previous versions, allowing you to be in a diverse city that feels more alive than ever before!

Even though the game is nearing its 10th birthday, players are still extremely happy to jump into Grand Theft Auto Online and are still seeing new content added quite regularly to the game. Grand Theft Auto Online will continue to receive content updates with this new version, as well, so you won’t have to worry about getting into the game without anything new.

Grand Theft Auto Online will be released on March 15th, 2022 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.