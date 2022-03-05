GTA V Next-Gen: How to Transfer Online Characters and Save Data to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

As Grand Theft Auto V nears its next-generation debut, players who have poured countless hours and dollars into the game may be worried that their progress will be left in the dust when they move on to the newest generation of systems. Thankfully, players picking up the Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 versions of the mega-popular game need not worry; they’ll be able to bring their character with them.

But how do you do that? Will the process be scary enough to keep players on their previous systems, or will it be a breeze to accomplish? Follow along with our guide on how to transfer your GTA online character and save data to PS5 and Xbox Series S/X!

Grand Theft Auto V – 160 Million and Growing

Thankfully, Rockstar Games has made the process of moving from your PlayStation 4 or Xbox One a breeze to accomplish, as there are only a few small things that you’ll need to do.

Here are the steps that you’ll need to take to move your progress;

Boot up GTA V on your previous-generation platform of choice

In the Pause Menu , select the Game option

, select the option Select Upload Save Game

However, there are some things that players will need to know. If you played on Xbox One and now have a PlayStation 5, you will NOT be able to transfer your purchased GTA$, but you’ll be able to transfer your save. So, you’ll be able to bring your saved data from one system family to another, but not your purchased GTA$. However, GTA$ that you’ve earned through playing GTA Online will transfer.

Uploading your save data will keep it stored for 90 days, so if you’re planning on taking a break from GTA Online for a while, you’ll be able to retain your save before moving it to a new system for just about 3 months. You can also only store One game save per platform at a time, so make sure that you plan accordingly!

Are you excited to get into the world of GTA V again, or are you biding your time, waiting for the long-rumored Grand Theft Auto 6? Fans of the series have a lot to look forward to, as Grand Theft Auto 5 Online still receives quite a few updates, so you’ll always have something to do in this sandbox playground.

Grand Theft Auto V comes to Playstation 5 and Xbox Series S/X on March 15th and is currently available on Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC.