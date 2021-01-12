Grand Theft Auto 6 Rumored to Feature Female Protagonist

As the world awaits the eventual reveal of Grand Theft Auto 6, it goes without saying that the rumor mill is running wild. The newest supposed leak for GTA VI seems to indicate that the game will feature a female protagonist.

Known industry insider, Tom Henderson, took to Twitter on Sunday to confidently announce that Grand Theft Auto 6 will offer both a male and female protagonist. This would mark the first time in the GTA series that players would have control over a female main character, though no details about the character have been shared at this time.

Henderson also doesn’t specify if this means there will be two playable characters or if players will simply get the opportunity to choose their gender at the beginning of GTA 6. The fifth game in Rockstar’s long-running franchise featured a total of three playable characters, however, so it’s not unwarranted to expect the former.

Of course, this isn’t the first time we’re hearing the rumor that Grand Theft Auto 6 will have a female protagonist, as it made the rounds as far back as March of 2018 on popular gaming forum NeoGAF. Rockstar hasn’t commented on the situation, however, so until they do, take this rumor with a grain of salt.