Everything We Learned in the Destiny 2 Showcase Event

The showcase event for Destiny 2 has come and gone and we are losing our minds just as much as you are. Several different things were unveiled today including The Witch Queen, Season of the Lost, the Bungie 30th Anniversary Event, and much more. As hype as it is, it can be a little overwhelming to take in all the information from a reveal stream like this, so we are here to break it down a little more. Here is everything you can expect in Destiny 2 in the coming months (and years).

The Witch Queen

Above is the cinematic reveal trailer for The Witch Queen, and yes, you saw that right. Light-powered hive given their abilities by Savathuns army of hive ghosts is a reality. Not only this but expect to explore all nooks and crannies of Savathuns throne world, the new location coming with Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. Additionally, weapon crafting is being introduced, adding the ability to craft world drop weapons, raid weapons, and even the all-new Glaive energy weapon. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is bringing all this and more when it releases on February 22nd, 2022 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, and PC. To hold you over, below is the gameplay trailer for Destiny 2: The Witch Queen.

Season of the Lost

Acting as the prologue to The Witch Queen, Season of the Lost is here to give us new rewards, gameplay updates, and story elements. This season includes the return of Mara Sov, the queen of the Reef. While it has been hinted at for a while now, Mara has come to warn us about The Witch Queen Savathun in what’s being labeled as “A Tale of Two Queens”. This update also brings a slew of new gameplay changes including weapon changes, light subclass updates, and much more. Season of the Lost is available right now, so hop in and rediscover the secrets of The Dreaming City, and what it takes to get an edge over Savathun. Be sure to check Bungie’s official Season of the Lost page for more information.

Bungie 30th Anniversary Event

While Season of the Lost is the longest single-season we have had in the life cycle of Destiny 2, that’s not to say we are going to be left hanging for content. Coming December is the Bungie 30th Anniversary event for Destiny 2. This event and pack bring a new dungeon with Thorn-themed armor, classic Destiny 1 weapons such as the Eyasluna and Thousand Yard Stare, and the return of the most infamous weapon in Destiny history, The Gjallarhorn. You can also expect some callbacks to past Bungie favorites such as Halo, Oni, and Marathon within this event.

The Future of Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is here to stay, and with the reveal stream today, we learned about the final expansion within Destiny’s light and darkness saga. Introducing Destiny 2: The Final Shape. We expect The Final Shape to come out in the 2024/2025 timeframe, so there’s a lot to do before then. Also, expect further updates to light subclasses including the addition of Aspects and Fragments, similarly to the Stasis subclass trees. That is everything we learned about the future of Destiny 2 in the Showcase event. For further news about all things Destiny 2, be sure to check Attack of the Fanboy.

Destiny 2 is now available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, and PC.