Destiny 2 Weapon Changes Coming With Season 15 Pre-Patch Notes

With the launch of Destiny 2 Season 15, we expected to see tons of changes to weapons, exotics, and mods. That expectation has become a reality with the release of the most recent This Week at Bungie blog. Both PvE and PvP weapon changes are expected, so whether it’s the go-to exotic grenade launcher Anarchy or that dusty old fusion rifle sitting in your vault, the weapon meta in Destiny 2 is going to go through a massive shift. Keep reading to see the changes that are coming on August 24th with the launch of Season 15.

Primary Ammo Weapons

All Primary ammo weapons now have infinite ammo.

Breech-Loaded Grenade Launchers

Reduced blast radius by 0.4m, e.g. max blast radius decreased from 4.55m to 4.15m, min blast radius decreased from 3.80m to 3.40m.

Reduced splash damage by 20, which reduces total damage for a direct hit from 220 to 200 (before taking spike or proximity grenades into account).

Increased damage in PvE by 12% (because of the above splash damage change this results in a small overall buff to combined damage).

Witherhoard is unaffected.

Machine Guns

Increased damage in PvE by 20%.

Scout Rifles and Hand Cannons

Increased damage vs. minors by 15%.

Fusion Rifles

Increased PvE damage bonus such that all subfamilies have a 15% PvE bonus (previously high impact was 0%, precision and adaptive were 10% and rapid-fire was 12.5%).

High Impacts Frames: Charge slower. Base charge time increased from 0.86s to 1.0s. Shots per burst reduced from seven to five. Reduced total damage per burst.

Precision and Adaptive Frames: Very slightly increased total damage per burst.

Rapid Fire Frames: Base charge time decreased from 0.54s to 0.46s. Shots per burst increased from seven to nine. Increased total damage per burst.

The above changes apply to all Exotic Fusion Rifles.

Exotic Weapon Changes

Anarchy Reduced total reserve+magazine ammunition from 26 to 16. Reduced damage by 30% vs bosses (Champions are not bosses).

Xenophage Reduced rate of fire from 120 to 90 RPM. Receives less of the Machine Gun PvE damage buff.

Fighting Lion Receives the same changes as other breech Grenade Launchers. Reduced base reload stat to 0 (breech Grenade Launchers with 0 reload stat reload very, very slowly). Now increases reload speed to its previous level on damaging multiple enemies with one grenade.

Vex Mythoclast PVE damage bonus increased by ~40%. Range stat increased to be near-best in class for high-impact Auto Rifles. Increased stability stat. Reworked catalyst to grant stability and damage after a kill. Increased rate of fire from 360 to 390. Reduced Linear Fusion Rifle mode charge time from 820 to 533 (same as standard Linear Fusion Rifles). No longer loses overcharge stacks on stow except when in Linear Fusion Rifle mode.

Merciless Updated perk to account for fewer shots per burst (should build up charge rate at the same amount per burst as before). Reduced the damage penalty for increasing charge rate by 40%.

Jotunn Reduced charge time from 0.82s to 0.78s (i.e. charges 0.04s faster). Slightly reduced damage per shot.

Bastion Reduced PvP damage by 15% Increased spread angle by 10%. Increased PvE damage by 25%

Sweet Business Now refills magazine on picking up Special/Heavy ammo instead of Primary.



Those are the currently planned weapon archetype and exotic changes for Season 15 of Destiny 2. Down the road, we will definitely see more changes to the weapon sandbox, especially as The Witch Queen approaches. For now, though, we are excited to take fusion rifles out of the vault and see how they compete against the big guns.

Be sure to stay tuned at Attack of the Fanboy for all upcoming Destiny 2 news and guides.

Destiny 2 is now available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, and PC.