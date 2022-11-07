Evil West Co-Op Ups the Difficulty, But Make Sure You’re the Host

Focus Entertainment just unveiled its Co-op gameplay trailer for Evil West, and by the looks of it, it’s shaping up to be a lot of fun. The lead producer, Tomasz Gop, makes it clear that the game primarily focuses on single-player action but also ensures fans that there will be a co-op experience for those who want to play with their friends. Here is everything we learned from the co-op gameplay trailer and what fans should expect when the game drops later this month.

Co-op Changes Difficulty for Enemy Encounters

Evil West is a fast-paced, Doom-like slashing experience that allows players to bring a friend into the mix for the campaign’s entirety. Focus Entertainment plans to make this super straightforward by having each player play as the main character, Jesse, where the progression in the story will only happen for the host. This means that if you are the friend who got an invite to play in someone else’s game, your own game won’t progress in terms of story and campaign. The host can only invite one other player to join the fun.

Combat through team work

According to the trailer, the difficulty will increase as the story continues in co-op, and some encounters with enemies will differ from the single-player experience. The trailer’s gameplay shows that you and your buddy can pull off many different combinations of moves. For example, there seems to be an electric move that pulls enemies closer to you, and while doing this, your co-op friend can light them ablaze with a flame thrower.

The combat looks balanced, as enemies attack you and your partner instead of primarily focusing on the host of the game, bringing fairness to the mode. Teamwork seems to be an essential aspect of the co-op experience regarding puzzles and progression, as a brief sequence shown in the trailer had the host’s partner moving a large cargo train into a specific place.

Evil West is looking to be a great addition to the player’s library of games, and with the recent co-op gameplay reveal, excitement is sure to be even higher now. If you can’t wait to get your hands on this title, check out our guide on everything we know about Evil West regarding development, the story, and pre-order bonuses!

Evil West will release on November 22, 2022, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 7th, 2022