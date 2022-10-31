Evil West: Release Date, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far

Evil West is a third-person beat ’em up action game set in the American frontier from developer Flying Wild Hog (Shadow Warrior series) and publisher Focus Entertainment (A Plague Tale series). The game offers a stylish and gory combo combat system using firearms, gadgets, and a specialty gauntlet weapon. Evil emerges from the shadows, and you are humanity’s last hope for survival. Here is everything you need to know about Evil West’s release date, story, and development.

Everything We Know So Far About Evil West

Evil West is the long-anticipated action game set in the American frontier. You’ll never look at the Wild West again after battling evil monstrosities from the myths and legends we love so much. Fun mechanics include unlocking perks and upgrading weapons and hunting tools. No two playthroughs will be the same, as you can really customize your character to fit your individual play style.

Evil West Release Date

Evil West will be released on November 22nd, 2022, for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms. The game has two editions for preorder: the Standard and Signature edition.

The Standard Edition includes the base game and Wild Wild East Skin Pack DLC.

The Signature Edition includes a physical copy of the game, exclusive artwork by artist Gabz in a laminated wooden frame, a certificate of authenticity hand-signed by Gabz, and the Wild Wild East Skin Pack DLC. Hurry, though, because only 50 copies are available worldwide!

What We Know About Evil West’s Story

You will become a Wild West superhero as you take on the role of Jesse Rentier, an agent in a top-secret vampire-hunting institute. Can you prevent the vampire threat from taking over the United States? Only time will tell as you battle hordes of vampires, and monstrous bosses, and discover what lurks beneath the shadows. You can complete the game’s narrative-driven campaign in either single-player or online co-op modes.

What We Know About Evil West’s Development

Evil West was officially announced during The Game Awards 2020 event. It was supposed to have a release on September 20th, 2022, but was delayed until its current release in November.

The Devil May Cry series heavily influenced the game’s combo system. God of War (2018) heavily influenced the game’s use of a third-person perspective and its melee combat. These are two of the greatest beat ’em up series ever created, so we are extremely excited to get our hands on this game when it is released.

Evil West is available for preorder on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox X|S Series.

- This article was updated on October 31st, 2022