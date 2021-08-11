Game News

Ezio’s Classic Outfit is Now Available on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Honor the Mentor

August 11th, 2021 by Franklin Bellone Borges

Ubisoft revealed, on Ubisoft Connect’s official Twitter profile, that players can now claim the ”Legacy Outfit” of Ezio on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Together with the announcement of the arrival of the new costume, Ubisoft revealed that to be able to claim Ezio’s assassin robes, players only need to have played at least two other games of the franchise in the same Ubisoft account as they currently play Valhalla.

You can check out a glimpse of Eivor wearing the garbs of the Master Assassin below:

That’s not the first time in which an outfit of one of the franchise’s previous protagonists is made available in the game, since, last March, Altair’s outfit was added to the game for free. 

Assassins Creed Valhalla’s new expansion “The Siege of Paris” is scheduled to be released tomorrow, featuring not only the new chapter of Eivor’s story, but also new missions, enemies, and much more.  You can check out the Assassins Creed Valhalla’s official synopsis below, as it is present on Ubisoft’s official site:

”Become Eivor, a Viking raider raised to be a fearless warrior, and lead your clan from icy desolation in Norway to a new home amid the lush farmlands of ninth-century England. Find your settlement and conquer this hostile land by any means to earn a place in Valhalla.
England in the age of the Vikings is a fractured nation of petty lords and warring kingdoms. Beneath the chaos lies a rich and untamed land waiting for a new conqueror. Will it be you?”

So, are you ready to honor Ezio as you fight your way to glory in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla?

