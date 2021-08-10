F1 2020, Dirt 4 and More Racing Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass Today

Xbox Game Pass members who are also Racing games enthusiasts, today will be all about them. Coming your way today an interesting amount of racing games including F1 2020, Dirt 4, Dirt Rally, Dirt Rally 2.0, and Grid. All for a single subscription price tag of $10.

F1 2020 is the official Formula 1 and Formula 2 racing game, developed and published by Codemasters. This game will not only let you live out your dreams of being an F1 racer, but the career mode will also let you live the full experience by building your own team, competing for sponsorships, advancing your R&D, with a ton of customization options.

The Dirt racing games are all about rallying. DiRT 4 is the official game of the Rallycross championship, where you will be able to attend the academy to learn the ropes of the game, experience over 50 breath-taking off-the-road cars, and create almost an infinite amount of rally routes. Dirt Rally and Dirt Rally 2.0 are also available on Game Pass today.

GRID is a more arcadey racing experience that focuses more on realism and bringing you the best Fast and Furious like racing experience. The game offers an incredible career mode where you’ll be able to take on real-life racing legends such as Fernando Alonso and Jamie Chadwick. Beware though, AI in this game holds a grudge, they will remember you if you try and nudge them out of your way.

If you love racing games and want to have as much of a diverse experience as possible, Xbox Game Pass should very much be a good bargain for you today. Xbox Game Pass also includes all the Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon games, as well as Forza Horizon 5 coming on day 1 to the service later this year.