Game News

Fall Guys Celebrates its First Anniversary With Double Crowns, New Birthday Cosmetics, and More

It's time to celebrate!

August 4th, 2021 by Franklin Bellone Borges

Fall-Guys-Anniversary

Time flies, am I right? And nothing showcases that more than the fact that Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, Mediatonic’s mega-hit, which took the world by storm in 2020, is now celebrating its first anniversary. And in true Fall Guys fashion, the game’s developers made sure to take on Twitter to celebrate the date together with its community.

The Old Fall Guys Classics are Back

To celebrate the date, Mediatonic revealed, on the game’s official Twitter, that old classics, which were present in the game’s previous version’s as well as on its launch day, like the Jump Showdown, Door Dash, and Dizzy Heights, will be available for a limited time. But that’s not all, since it was also revealed the players will be rewarded with double crowns after winning the games, which is good news if you can actually win one.

New Birthday Cosmetics

Did you think they would celebrate without a new costume? Fall Guys’ official Twitter profile also revealed that a new celebratory costume set, composed of both a magic birthday crown and a new birthday pattern will be available at the game’s shop for 10 kudos only.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is currently on its fifth season, which takes players to a jungle filled with insane challenges, and can be played on PC, via Steam, on the PlayStation 5. PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and on the Nintendo Switch. What are you waiting for? Go take part in the games and celebrate the anniversary with style.

- This article was updated on August 4th, 2021

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Fall Guys Update 1.25 Patch Notes
Update 1.25 has arrived for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with...
Attack of the Fanboy
Fall Guys cross-play cross-progression Fall Guys Update 1.24 Patch Notes
Update 1.24 has arrived for Fall Guys, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch...
Attack of the Fanboy
Fall Guys Season 4.5 Fall Guys Developer Mediatonic Accidentally Leaks Source Code
In the gaming world, there’s a myriad of blunders developers can make. Whether it be as simple as an update...
Attack of the Fanboy
Fall Guys Season 4.5 Patch Notes
Fall Guys is releasing Season 4.5 tomorrow, but the team has released the patch notes early, so here’s what you...
Attack of the Fanboy
You May Like
Best Free Games – August 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds August 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (August 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
The Best Call of Duty: Warzone Operator Skins
Attack of the Fanboy