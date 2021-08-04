Fall Guys Celebrates its First Anniversary With Double Crowns, New Birthday Cosmetics, and More

Time flies, am I right? And nothing showcases that more than the fact that Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, Mediatonic’s mega-hit, which took the world by storm in 2020, is now celebrating its first anniversary. And in true Fall Guys fashion, the game’s developers made sure to take on Twitter to celebrate the date together with its community.

The Old Fall Guys Classics are Back

To celebrate the date, Mediatonic revealed, on the game’s official Twitter, that old classics, which were present in the game’s previous version’s as well as on its launch day, like the Jump Showdown, Door Dash, and Dizzy Heights, will be available for a limited time. But that’s not all, since it was also revealed the players will be rewarded with double crowns after winning the games, which is good news if you can actually win one.

Hop in and play our #HappyBeanDay show! It has all the old time retro classics – Just like the Fall Guys that your grandparents used to play in the distant year of 2020 🧓 We're also activating DOUBLE CROWNS! 👑 Ya win one, ya get one free 👑 pic.twitter.com/3gTGxZjhIb — Fall Guys – Season 5 OUT NOW! 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 4, 2021

New Birthday Cosmetics

Did you think they would celebrate without a new costume? Fall Guys’ official Twitter profile also revealed that a new celebratory costume set, composed of both a magic birthday crown and a new birthday pattern will be available at the game’s shop for 10 kudos only.

I'm not saying we tried to add it for free and it broke the game… but… ONLY 10 💸 kudos for the magic birthday crown! (It changes colour with your costume!) ONLY 10 💸 kudos for the birthday pattern! Come join our #HappyBeanDay party! pic.twitter.com/HHXdRiLAJq — Fall Guys – Season 5 OUT NOW! 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 4, 2021

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is currently on its fifth season, which takes players to a jungle filled with insane challenges, and can be played on PC, via Steam, on the PlayStation 5. PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and on the Nintendo Switch. What are you waiting for? Go take part in the games and celebrate the anniversary with style.

- This article was updated on August 4th, 2021