Fall Guys – Steam Usernames Temporarily Disabled due to Abuse

If you’re playing some Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout tonight and you happen to be on Steam then you might wonder what’s going on with your username. Normally Fall Guys players display the same username they have on Steam and within the latest Battle Royale release from Mediatonic and Devolver Digital. But that feature has been disabled currently, leaving everyone with a generic “Fall Guy XXXX” name instead. This was done deliberatly by the game’s developer to combat some vulnerabilities with the system.

In a Tweet the company explained that server issues were still ongoing, but that the game was slowly coming back online. Some changes had been made to deal with the launch issues, including some things that were discovered after the game went live. “Temporarily disabled custom player names on Steam as players were using exploits to break UI and display offensive language.”

So what were players doing? In essence, it seems that Steam’s username field is pretty open in terms of text code you enter. Using this, some players were displaying names that might go against the policy of Fall Guys, or broke some aspect of the UI. I hadn’t experienced this myself, but apparently it was a big enough issue to prompt this action.

We don’t yet know how long this might last, so get used to the generic name for now. If does seem like you’re still logged into your profile, so all progress and unlocks should carry back to your regular username. Other server issues do still seem common, such as disconnections and long mathcmaking times. The game was hit with a surge of players upon release on PS4 and PC, and developer Mediatonic has struggled to keep up. Hopefully these latest changes get it so everyone can get back into the game very soon.