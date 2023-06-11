Fallout 76 Takes Players to Atlantic City in Its Latest Expedition

Image: Bethesda Game Studios

Fallout 76 is surprisingly going strong as Bethesda continues to release expansions and DLC for the online video game. Xbox Showcase had some new information for Fallout 76 as they revealed a new expedition for the game called “Atlantic City.” This latest expedition will take players to Atlantic City, and although there is no confirmation on a release date, it is looking to add some unique vibes and settings to the online game.

Fallout 76’s New Expedition Will Take Players to a Setting Called Atlantic City

Fallout 76’s latest expedition — Atlantic City — has no official release date, but the gameplay trailer gave us a glimpse of what to expect. Atlantic City looks to have a Fallout: New Vegas vibe, filled with unique monsters and points of interest for players to explore. All this content will be coming to Xbox Series X and S as a free update, and players can add it to their game on Xbox Game Pass as well. Atlantic City will also be coming PlayStation consoles and PC through Steam.

Now if you are one of the many players who are probably wondering if Fallout 76 is even worth playing in 2023 — you can rest assured that it is. Bethesda had a rocky launch for the game when it was released in 2018, but there have been many improvements to the game that have improved the player’s experience. While Fallout 76 is doing well these days, I would have liked them to focus on a Fallout 5 instead of providing updates for the online game — but I digress.

The Fallout 76: Atlantic City reveal can be found below, where you can get an idea of what’s coming for the latest expedition.

Like previously mentioned, there is no official release date for the Atlantic City update — but by the looks of the trailer, the development is going well and should arrive shortly!

- This article was updated on June 12th, 2023