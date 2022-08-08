Is Fallout 76 Good Now? Is It Worth Playing in 2022?

Fallout 76 had a failure of a launch followed by a rough time anytime they tried to do anything with the game. It seems like Fallout 76 couldn’t catch a break with every update driving more and more of the community away. But now a few years have gone by and the game has been constantly updated so many Fallout fans are asking if it is worth playing Fallout 76 again. Let’s go over if Fallout 76 is finally worth playing after all of the content put into the game.

Is Fallout 76 Worth Playing In 2022?

If you were to compare the release version of Fallout 76 to the current patch of the game then you will see how much the game has actually improved. With the current patch, Fallout 76 feels closer to an MMO version of Fallout 4 rather than the broken mess of a game it was upon launch. The base story of the game has been expanded and actual NPCs have been added to the game so you are no longer getting your quests from robots or holotapes.

The game is also a lot more stable than it was on release and much more consistent so you won’t run into as many crashes or game-breaking glitches. The only issue you may have with getting into the game now is not being able to obtain some of the most powerful weapons since they are glitched weapons that can’t be made anymore. If you truly do want to get the best of the best weapons you can try to barter with players that have but that is the only way you will be able to get stuff like that.

Fallout 76 also has a new expansion coming to the game soon, so if you were worried about running out of content to do with the game you will have the Pitt to look forward to as well as seasonal events that happen every once in a while. The bottom line is that Fallout 76 is definitely worth giving another shot if you bought it before and put it down when you saw how broken it was.

The game has come a long way to fulfill what it originally set out to be and while it isn’t perfect it is in a decently playable state. If you are looking for a way to experience Fallout 4 with friends then Fallout 76 will scratch that itch. If you need any more help with Fallout 76 make sure to check out our other guides.

Fallout 76 is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.