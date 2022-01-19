FFXIV All Saints’ Wake 2022: Event Date and Rewards

For FFXIV players, the year 2022 began with the much belated festive occasion that is the All Saints’ Wake. An event that would be evocative of the imageries commonly associated with the season of Halloween and scary pumpkins. All Saints’ Wake has been a common mainstay on the calendar of Hydaelyn as early as the original iteration of Final Fantasy XIV before it came under Naoki Yoshida’s helm, with the event’s humble beginning at the year of 2011. Despite its tenure, the event looked like it was going to be absent once again until the announcement amid this month.

Though the absence of the event in 2020 is commonly attributed to covid complications, the reason for the event’s absence in the past year is presumably the result of the two-week delay that was made to the launch Endwalker. Which in return, pushed back the release cycle of other patches that would have covered the final transitional period from Shadowbringers to the release of the newest expansion.

This leads to FFXIV All Saints’ Wake 2022. The event is set to start on the 20th at 12:00 midday and will conclude on the 2nd of February, at 7:00 in the morning. The above time period is observed in accordance with PST. Players will have to be level 15 and complete the pre-requisite quest “It’s Probably Pirates” before they could take on the seasonal quest “All Clown’s Wake” for the occasion, starting their path on such via talking with the Adventurers’ Guild Investigator at Old Gridania and commencing the quest chain.

For the player’s trouble, a set of clown’s clothing will be bequeathed, alongside some indoor and outdoor furnishings of a pumpkin make and design. To top this all off, players will also be given an item that contains the techniques to paint a convincing clown face, which they can unlock at the aesthetician to complete the ensemble of a prim and proper jester. The player will also be awarded the achievement “The Winners Club”.

The necessary steps that need to be taken to unlock the event and the event itself shouldn’t prove to be that much of an intimidating endeavor. As the quest is unlocked as early as level 15, which is an easy level to reach. This should alleviate the concerns of newcomers who are interested in joining Final Fantasy XIV but are incapable of doing so as a result of the halted digital sale that occurred as a result of server congestion. With the schedule to reopen digital storefronts on the 25th of this month to new players, even those who are up-and-coming will be able to make their way to the spooky festival that is All Saints’ Wake.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.