FFXIV Dawntrail 7.0 Graphics Update Comparison: New Shadows, Character Models, and More

Image: Square Enix

While FFXIV is an amazing game, it isn’t known for being the prettiest game graphically. However, when FFXIV Dawntrail launches with 7.0 in Summer 2024, there will be a major graphics update that makes characters, environments, and shadows look much more impressive. Here are the graphics updates you can look forward to in FFXIV Dawntrail 7.0.

All Graphics Updates in FFXIV Dawntrail 7.0

In the day one Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival 2023, Naoki Yoshida revealed that more upgrades to graphics will roll out throughout the 7.X updates. Though there will be many graphical improvements to characters, shadows, and textures in 7.0, these updates will come over time.

Image: Square Enix

In Final Fantasy XIV, all armors, character models, and environments are getting a big graphical improvement. As you can see in the images above, the before and after speaks for itself. However, the 7.0 graphics update will roll out to all character models, armor, and environments not all at once but over time.

Image: Square Enix

The Final Fantasy XIV team is very excited about the new plants and biodiversity graphical updates coming to the game. After watching the before and after, I have to say that the environments are much more vibrant and full. This is an impressive update that we can’t wait to experience firsthand in FFXIV Dawntrail.

Image: Square Enix

The team behind Final Fantasy XIV is working on updating 7.0’s graphics, then 2.0, and then the expansions in between. It will take time for this major graphics overhaul update to roll out, but I think it’ll be worth it in the end.

If, when you launch into FFXIV Dawntrail, your favorite armor isn’t updated yet, take comfort in knowing that it’s coming. What you can experience immediately is the updated graphics for the environments in New World including more details, better shadows, crisper colors, and much more. Look forward to all of this and much more in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail.

- This article was updated on July 28th, 2023