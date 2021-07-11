FIFA-22-Brings-Back-Mbappe-As-Cover-Star-For-Second-Straight-Year

It’s getting ever closer to the release of the latest game in the annual FIFA franchise, with people even more excited due to the UEFA Euro 2020 that just wrapped up with Italy defeating England today. While there are still a few months until the release of FIFA 22, EA Sports has been releasing little bits of information here and there. New animations were recently announced for the next-gen consoles and now the very familiar cover athlete has been revealed as well.

EA Sports just unveiled the cover athlete for FIFA 22, who just happens to be Kylian Mbappe, star of Paris Saint-Germain and the French National Team as well. Mbappe graced the cover last year for FIFA 21 as well, but this isn’t the first time this has happened before as Christiano Ronaldo was on the cover for both FIFA 18 and FIFA 19.

Mbappe is a superstar in the sport and is well deserving of getting the cover again, which looks pretty sleek. The cover itself just looks like the image at the top of the article with the part of him put onto the cover of FIFA 22 for the Ultimate Edition, while there is a plain version with him on the cover. Regardless of the version, the cover is definitely a lot more lowkey than last year’s cover.

FIFA 22 will release for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and Stadia on October 1, with Ultimate Edition buyers getting early access on September 27.