Tomorrow would be the day that Final Fantasy VII Remake would be in everybody’s hands if not for the late delay to April. This is easily one of the most anticipated video games of all time, so this month delay is pretty brutal. It seems like Square Enix wanted to give fans a little something to make up for it though, as the playable demo for Final Fantasy VII Remake is now available on PS4.

As of right now, the PlayStation Store on PS4 has the Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo available for download for you to try out. This demo is 7.55 GB, so you won’t need too much space on the system to download it. This also means you should be able to download the demo pretty fast and finally go hands on with it as quickly as you can.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo consists of the first chapter of the game, which is the Mako Reactor 1 bombing mission that most everybody knows. While you get to play through the first chapter, your progress will not be carried over into the full game though. This means you’ll have to replay this entire opening section yet again, though I doubt fans will have too much problem with that overall.

There will also be an exclusive theme available for you download starting on April 10 as long as you download this demo sometime prior to May 11, so it’s worth downloading even if you aren’t going to play it.

Final Fantasy VII Remake will be available exclusively for PS4 on April 10.