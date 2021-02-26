Final-Fantasy-VII-Remake-Intergrade-Brings-Game-To-PS5

Final Fantasy VII Remake was one of the most anticipated games for a lot of people that almost felt like it was never going to come out. That finally changed last April when it released to near universal praise on PS4. With the release of the PS5 last fall, we knew the game had to be coming to PS5 at some point and now it has been officially announced as Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.

This announcement came during today’s PlayStation State of Play stream, with Final Fantasy VII Remake VII Intergrade wrapping up the presentation. Those who own Final Fantasy VII Remake on PS4 will get a patch to upgrade to PS5 at no additional cost, which includes upgraded visuals, lighting effects, fog effects, faster load times, a photo mode, and more.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade – PS5 Features Video

That is far from all there is with Final Fantasy VII Intergrade, as it also will include an expansion as part of it featuring Yuffie. Yuffie was an optional character in the original Final Fantasy VII that got an even larger following thanks to Kingdom Hearts as well.

This Yuffie expansion is not going to be included for free, but no specific cost was given for those that don’t already own the game. For those that don’t own Final Fantasy VII Remake at all, you can buy Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade for $69.99, while there is also a Digital Deluxe Edition for $89.99 that comes with the Yuffie expansion, a digital art book, and digital mini soundtrack.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade – Announcement Trailer

Not only are we getting playable Yuffie in this new expansion for Final Fantasy VII Remake, but there is a tease at the end for the character Weiss that was from the spin-off Dirge of Cerberus. It will be interesting to see how the world of Final Fantasy VII grows as we get more of this remake.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is already available for PS4 and Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will be coming to PS5 on June 10, 2021. In the meantime, make sure to check out our review for what we thought of Final Fantasy VII Remake on PS4.