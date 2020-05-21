Originally released just under a year ago for PS4 and PC, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted has surprise launched today on Nintendo Switch via the eShop. Originally a VR title, the game is perfectly playable without the expensive headsets for PSVR and Oculus or HTC Vive. And now you can play the game on the go with the Switch, even featuring one unique feature for this latest version. So what is this spooky adventure in the world of Five Nights at Freddy’s?

Often seen as the seventh main series game in the FNAF franchise, Help Wanted is a collection of various minigames set in the nightmarish animatronic world. Each minigame is set at some point along the much analyzed FNAF timeline, featuring appearances from everyone’s favorite murderous characters from all previous games in the series.

So what’s that unique feature you get on the Switch? HD rumble of course, and with a game this scary you just might notice the difference as Freddy Fazbear and his friends sneak up behind you, causing tremors in your controller and entire body. But more important to most is the ability to take the game with you wherever you go thanks to the Switch’s dual nature as a home console and handheld device.

The game should be available right now or some time later today on your Switch’s eShop so jump on and grab it if you’re a fan. And there’s far more FNAF to come after Help Wanted, with an eighth game in the series already announced called Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted – Nintendo Switch Trailer