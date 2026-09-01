A former Florida waitress and beauty brand founder has shared her opinion on tipping. As reported by the Daily Dot, the woman posted a TikTok in which she appears to defend tipping, saying that those who haven’t been a server can’t understand “tipping.” In her video, she described a tip as something that isn’t extra for the server but rather “essential.” The TikTok gained significant traction, and the audience appeared divided on the tipping concern.

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The woman recalled the era when she was working as a server in New York City while modeling and acting. According to her, she was “just trying to get by and make it,” then explained how a server’s job is more than just “carrying plates.”

She explained what the job is like, saying, “It’s not just carrying plates. It’s long hours on your feet, constant pressure, emotional labor, and still showing up with a smile no matter what your day looks like.” The woman then mentioned how she feels when she sees someone disrespecting a server: “When I see the disrespect towards servers, it really hits differently because I’ve been on the other side of it.”

The former server says that she understands what it’s like to be “invisible”

According to her, tips aren’t extra but essential, as the servers don’t make minimum wage. She said tips help them pay rent, buy groceries, and cover other necessities. As a former server, she also mentioned that she understands what it’s like to be “ignored” and “invisible” as a server. The woman said that if the roles are reversed between a server and a customer, then they will realize that tipping isn’t about entitlement but about survival.

She then switched the conversation towards “respect,” saying, “Respect should never depend on whether someone is serving you or sitting across the table from you. The amount you tip is at your discretion. Clearly, we all understand that. But how you treat the people serving you says far more about your character than it does about your wallet.” Her TikTok gained significant traction, garnering over 350,000 views.

Several shared their opinions and appeared divided on the former server’s views about tipping. One said, “I think people should all have to work in the food service industry at least once in their lives,” and another appeared to thank her, writing, “I bartend at a very busy bar in a very high end resort. I make $2.13 an hour. Average apartment in my town is $1800 a month. Thank you for spreading this message the mental exhaustion is a lot sometimes.”

Not everyone seemed to be on the former server’s side, as some appeared displeased with tipping. As one commenter stated, “The company should be paying them, not the customer.” Another wrote about lowering food prices so they can tip: “So then lower prices of meals so we are ABLE to tip.” This feedback suggests that the audience was divided on the matter. The woman hasn’t shared a follow-up video addressing these comments.

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