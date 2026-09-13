Former NFL star LeShon Johnson headed to prison as the dark details of his underground dogfighting ring emerge

Former NFL running back LeShon Johnson is heading to federal prison after being convicted on six dogfighting-related felonies. He was sentenced to five years behind bars, followed by three years of supervised release and a $30,000 fine.

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Per CBS, Johnson operated a large-scale dogfighting business in Oklahoma under the name Mal Kant Kennels. Authorities seized 190 dogs from his property, which the Department of Justice described as the largest seizure from one person in a federal dogfighting case.

The case centered on allegations that Johnson bred and trafficked dogs for fighting. Prosecutors presented evidence that he sold puppies from fighting bloodlines and charged stud fees to other dogfighters. He generated hundreds of thousands of dollars from the operation.

The operation had a disturbing history

The Justice Department said Johnson’s animal cruelty operation had been running since at least 2007. Evidence presented at trial showed that he promoted some dogs as “champions” and “grand champions” based on their fighting records.

He had already pleaded guilty to dog fighting in Oklahoma in 2004. By 2007, former NFL running back LeShon Johnson was running another operation that would continue for years.



A federal jury found that Johnson bred and trafficked hundreds of dogs for fights, then sold puppies… pic.twitter.com/otmJchn4Rm — Dan Holbrook (@DanHolbrook) September 11, 2026

Johnson was convicted of possessing dogs for use in animal fighting ventures, selling dogs for that purpose, and selling, transporting and delivering a dog for use in an animal fighting venture. The Justice Department said the operation involved hundreds of dogs across the country.

This was not Johnson’s first dogfighting conviction. He had previously pleaded guilty to state dogfighting charges in Oklahoma, resulting in a five-year deferred sentence.

Johnson’s attorney had argued for probation and pointed to serious health problems, including dementia and Parkinson’s disease. Court documents also stated that Johnson had a daily caretaker, but the judge ultimately imposed the federal prison sentence.

Johnson’s football career included stints with the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants. He later played in the XFL, but his legacy is now overshadowed by the federal case and the prison sentence that followed.

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