Fortnite Crew Members Are Getting a Surprise Bonus Soon

It looks like Fortnite Crew members are about to get a welcome surprise in November, as The Fortnite Team announced, on the game’s official site, that the next three Crew Packs, ”The First Shadows”, will feature 3 new skins, as well as a surprise reward for those that acquire all the parts of its 3-part set.

According to the game’s developers, September’s Crew Pack will bring The Burning Wolf, ”Midas’ first enforcer”, while the October and November packs will feature Chaos Origins, ”Midas’ first redeemed”, and Sierra, ”Midas’ first pardoned”. As we said above, Epic also revealed that those able to acquire all three will receive a special reward in November, which will be given in the form of an extra style for each character. The developers also revealed that the first Crew pack will arrive on the eve of September.

Fortnite is currently on its seventh season. You can check out the current season’s official description below, as it is presented on the game’s official product page in the Epic Games Store:

”Alien forces have infiltrated the Island while Doctor Slone leads the IO forces against them. Jump into battle by taking up both side’s tech: abduct your foes in a flying Saucer, blast enemies with the Rail Gun, create your own Alien in the Battle Pass, and more. As the Season progresses and the war escalates, new weaponry will be deployed and the battlefield will be shaken up. The battle for the Island begins now.”

You can play Fortnite right now on PC, mobile devices – Android and iOS, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and macOS. You can check out Fortnite’s latest patch notes here.

- This article was updated on August 25th, 2021