Fortnite: New Samsung Crossover Leaked

Fortnite will be getting a new crossover with Samsung in the future, at least according to recent leaks revealed by Twitter user @iFireMonkey, in which the user revealed the items to be featured in the upcoming collab, like a new skin, and more.

You can check out the tweets by @iFireMonkey below, in which he showcases the items talked above:

Based on the recent teases by Samsungs social media accounts, the Event Horizon set might be an upcoming Fortnite x Samsung collaboration. Despite having assets for the shop; the Pickaxe has the source of "Event", and the Skin/Backbling don't have a source at all. pic.twitter.com/lyF6UqQTQB — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) August 19, 2021

According to iFireMonkey, in a reply to his own post, he thinks the new collab will be like the game’s previous Galaxy Scout event, in which Samsung Fortnite players were able to take part in an exclusive cup to win an exclusive outfit, similar to the one featured above.

Later, user NicknameSC revealed, on his YouTube channel, a video featuring the full visual of the upcoming bundle at the Store. You can check out the video below, courtesy of NicknameSC’s YouTube channel:

Fortnite was first released in 2017 and is considered, today, one of the biggest titles in gaming. You can check out the official description of the game’s current season, as is featured on Epic Games Store, below:

”Alien forces have infiltrated the Island while Doctor Slone leads the IO forces against them. Jump into battle by taking up both side’s tech: abduct your foes in a flying Saucer, blast enemies with the Rail Gun, create your own Alien in the Battle Pass, and more. As the Season progresses and the war escalates, new weaponry will be deployed and the battlefield will be shaken up. The battle for the Island begins now.”

- This article was updated on August 20th, 2021