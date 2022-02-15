Update 19.30 has arrived for Fortnite, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. With this update, Epic Games have ditched the initial game screen altogether (where players would select either Save the World, Battle Royale, or Creative). From now on, you will jump directly into the Lobby. Fortnite v19.30 update also sees the removal of Armored Walls from Supply Drop loot in competitive playlists. Apart from this, the developers have added support for gyro controls on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. Earlier it was only present on Nintendo Switch and Android devices. Here are the Fortnite v19.30 Update Patch Notes.

Fortnite v19.30 Update Patch Notes

These are all the major changes added in the Fortnite v19.30 Update, courtesy of the game’s official site. Keep reading on for the full list of patch notes.

GYRO AND FLICK STICK – MORE CONTROLLER OPTIONS!

Made in collaboration with input specialist and flick stick creator Julian “Jibb” Smart, we’ve added optional gyro controls to Fortnite on gyro-supported platforms. And flick stick too!

Fortnite on Nintendo Switch and Android had gyro-based motion controls before the release of v19.30, but this update brings more robust gyro controls to Fortnite on these two platforms plus PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

With gyro controls, you control the camera by turning the controller. Enable or disable gyro controls in Fortnite by going to the “Touch and Motion” tab of the settings. Gyro controls can offer more precision than standard stick aiming – but don’t have to replace it entirely. (With flick stick, for example, pointing the right stick moves the camera quickly in its direction.)

Plan to turn on gyro next time you play? Our blog post linked above has tips for new and experienced gyro players.

GAME MODE SELECT SCREEN REMOVED

With v19.30, we’ve removed the initial game screen (which appeared on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC) where players would select either Save the World, Battle Royale, or Creative. You’ll now boot up directly into the Lobby, ready to join the party and explore Fortnite! What does this mean for Save the World and Creative? You can now find both modes via the “Discover” screen, accessible by clicking on the “CHANGE” button above “PLAY!”

COMPETITIVE NOTES

Removed Armored Walls from Supply Drop loot in competitive playlists.

MAJOR BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue involving some players only having two Tent slots available, as opposed to the intended three.

Fixed an issue on mobile involving build pieces not being placed after players double-tapped the associated icon.

Fixed an issue — occurring in competitive playlists only — involving Spider-Man’s Web-Shooters dropping from eliminated players with the full 20 uses even if they didn’t have the full 20 before the player was eliminated.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.