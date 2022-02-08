New Fortnite Creative Mayhem Event Gives Free Valentine’s Day Rewards

A new Fortnite Creative Mayhem event called “Love is in the Air” is now live in Fortnite Chapter 3 for players and content creators. This marks the return of Fortnite Mayhem, a Creative event in which all players and content creators can take part and earn free rewards. In a recent blog post, Epic Games announced the latest event allowing players to show off their map-building skills.

As per the developers, “Starting on February 7, 2022, at 9 am ET, head over to the official Creative Mayhem website to sign up for this new challenge. Anyone playing Fortnite can be a winner, jump into the Creative Mayhem games for your chance to win!” During the Love is in the Air event in Fortnite, players can record their fastest times when completing a specific death run course in Fortnite Creative and upload the video on YouTube. The fastest players will be teamed up with their favorite creators for further qualifiers to select the best across all regions. The event is available from February 7th at 9 am ET to February 14 at 9 am ET. Here’s how you can submit your time:

Sign up on the website with your Epic Games account.

Play through the Creative Mayhem map. Players can enter the maps through Discover or by entering the Island Code.

Record your run through on the Creative map

Choose your favorite Creator.

Upload your video on YouTube.

Share the link to your video and your best time on the website.

All the submitted entries will be examined between February 15 – 22 and the selected players will compete in the first round of qualifiers on February 26 and 27. These are the dates for all the qualifiers:

February 26-27: France, Poland, Germany, Italy

February 26-27: Russia, Middle East, Spain, North America

March 5-6: South America, Brazil, Australia, Japan

The Global Finals will take place on March 12, 2022 “with a grand total of $100,000 on the line.” Apart from this, there are many free rewards players can get by simply taking part and playing in the Fortnite Creative Mayhem event. Simply signing up for the Love Is In The Air event will make you eligible to earn the Love Reigns Emoticon. Any participating players that play on the Creative Mayhem map for 30 minutes or more will even get the Mace of Hearts Pickaxe. Players can play on the Creative Mayhem map by accessing it via the Creative Hub, or by using the following map code: 7266-3680-0768.

​Fortnite is a free-to-play battle royale game currently available on PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC, and Classic Mac OS. ​