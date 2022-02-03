After spending a long time in the vault, the Heavy Shotgun is back in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. The recent v19.20 update witnesses some major changes coming to the game including the return of IO, challenges, some nerfs, cosmetics, and more. The Heavy Shotgun was initially added in March 2018 with the v3.3.1 update and became an instant hit among players due to its long-range damage numbers. The shotgun could even penetrate structures in some cases but was later nerfed.

However, the developers decided to vault the weapon in January 2019 only to be temporarily unvaulted for the 14 Days of Summer event and the Spy Games LTM. With the return of Heavy Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, here’s where you can find the weapon and start having some OG fun.

Fortnite: Where to Find Heavy Shotgun in Chapter 3 Season 1

​You can find the Heavy Shotgun on the ground, chest, from both Supply Drops and Sharks. The Heavy Shotgun comes in Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary rarities. Apparently, the latest version of Heavy Shotgun in Chapter 3 Season 1 has improved long-range but “requires more accuracy,” according to Epic. This makes the Heavy Shotgun a killing machine at the right hands. Unlike the regular shotguns, it does not fire a burst of pellet, instead of sending a single slug towards your enemy. However, you will need to be accurate with your shots or you risk of getting eliminated, making it a high-stake weapon.

Heavy Shotgun is Back! – Can be obtained from Chests, Floor Loot, Supply Drops & Sharks

– Shoots 1 Pellet unlike other shotguns & fire rate is 1.3

– Common's Damage is 81, Headshot is 142 & Reload Time is 4.8s

– Legendary's Damage is 99, Headshot is 173 & reload time is 3.9s pic.twitter.com/ZQk6l5O9Th — HYPEX (@HYPEX) February 1, 2022

The Common rarity will deal 81 damage to the body, 142 damage to the head, and takes 4.8 seconds to reload. On the other hand, the Legendary Heavy Shotgun will deal 99 damage to the body, making it nearly a one-shot kill weapon, while dealing 173 damage with a headshot. It even reloads quicker at just 3.9 seconds. The Heavy Shotgun is an excellent weapon and the numbers prove it however it will require a lot of skill and accuracy. Missing more than a few shots can easily cost you your life and your loot.

However, the weapon is capable of dealing serious damage and can even double-time as a long-range weapon. If you like landing quick and accurate headshots then the Heavy Shotgun is the weapon for you. This season has already seen some major comebacks like the Tilted Towers and now the Heavy Shotgun, the developers might even bring back the OG Pump Shotgun to the game.

Fortnite is a free-to-play battle royale game currently available on PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC, and Classic Mac OS.

