Fortnite Chapter 3 Tilted Towers Release Date Leaked: Here’s When the POI Returns

Will the beloved locale from many seasons ago be buried under all this ice?

January 8th, 2022 by Elliott Gatica

Fortnite-Tilted-Towers-1278x720

Fortnite has definitely earned its place to stay in the gaming sphere, and it has not shown any signs of slowing down. It’s a game that is constantly evolving every season, adding in new crossovers, locales, weapons, and gadgets to keep it refreshing every so often. The game was oftentimes hailed to be in its heyday back when Tilted Towers was a thing. Apparently, the locale is said to make its return in Chapter 3. Here is what we know about Tilted Towers coming back to Fortnite Chapter 3.

Tilted Towers release date in Fortnite Chapter 3

According to HYPEX, a well-known leaker in the Fortnite community, the locale should see its return on the 18th of January 2022. This comes at a time three years after it was initially released.

It’ll supposedly get revealed on the sixth stage of the snow melting. As the season progresses, the snow will slowly dissipate, showing a nice transition into the Spring Season. Should this leak be true, this would be a great opportunity to reel in players who stopped playing the game after the city was destroyed in previous events.

It is a bit difficult to be excited for this to happen, as leaks aren’t always a confirmation right away. HYPEX does have a pretty accurate track record when it comes to leaks, though. In any case, if the locale does come back, do expect there to be, as he puts it, a “BIG content day”.

Fortnite is well into Season 3 Chapter 1, with over two months until it’s over. You may as well get many challenges done, namely the Timber Pines one, in the event that the terrain changes. It may make the quest more difficult if not completed sooner.

Fortnite is out now for free on all major platforms including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC. The Battle Pass is also out now for 950 V-Bucks.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Fortnite Timber Pines Locations: How to Knock Down Timber Pines
As many of us are well into Chapter 3 Season 1 of Fortnite, we’re grinding out those Battle Stars to...
Attack of the Fanboy
Crescent Shroom Pickaxe Fortnite Fortnite: How to Get Free Crescent Shroom Pickaxe
Here's how to get the Crescent Shroom Pickaxe in Fortnite
Attack of the Fanboy
Fortnite XP Fortnite Chapter 3 XP Glitch: Level Up and Earn Battle Stars Fast
Level up quickly in Fortnite!
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Free Games – January 2022
There's nothing better than good free games.
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Best Minecraft Seeds January 2022
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Free Games – January 2022
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (January 2022) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (January 2022)
Attack of the Fanboy