Fortnite Chapter 3 Tilted Towers Release Date Leaked: Here’s When the POI Returns

Fortnite has definitely earned its place to stay in the gaming sphere, and it has not shown any signs of slowing down. It’s a game that is constantly evolving every season, adding in new crossovers, locales, weapons, and gadgets to keep it refreshing every so often. The game was oftentimes hailed to be in its heyday back when Tilted Towers was a thing. Apparently, the locale is said to make its return in Chapter 3. Here is what we know about Tilted Towers coming back to Fortnite Chapter 3.

Tilted Towers release date in Fortnite Chapter 3

According to HYPEX, a well-known leaker in the Fortnite community, the locale should see its return on the 18th of January 2022. This comes at a time three years after it was initially released.

It’ll supposedly get revealed on the sixth stage of the snow melting. As the season progresses, the snow will slowly dissipate, showing a nice transition into the Spring Season. Should this leak be true, this would be a great opportunity to reel in players who stopped playing the game after the city was destroyed in previous events.

The 3rd snow stage goes live on the 10th (in 3 days), Tilted Towers is on Stage 6. So if it melts every 3 days then we SHOULD get Tilted Towers, The IO & Their Cave POI, Butter Cake, Grenade Launchers & 19.10 on the 18th which is Tilted Towers' birthday, BIG content day 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/yEgkLA5bEr — HYPEX (@HYPEX) January 7, 2022

It is a bit difficult to be excited for this to happen, as leaks aren’t always a confirmation right away. HYPEX does have a pretty accurate track record when it comes to leaks, though. In any case, if the locale does come back, do expect there to be, as he puts it, a “BIG content day”.

Fortnite is well into Season 3 Chapter 1, with over two months until it’s over. You may as well get many challenges done, namely the Timber Pines one, in the event that the terrain changes. It may make the quest more difficult if not completed sooner.

Fortnite is out now for free on all major platforms including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC. The Battle Pass is also out now for 950 V-Bucks.