Fortnite Timber Pines Locations: How to Knock Down Timber Pines

As many of us are well into Chapter 3 Season 1 of Fortnite, we’re grinding out those Battle Stars to reap all the rewards in the latest Battle Pass. As we inch closer to getting such things as Spider-Man and the alternate variations of his costume, we’ll need to complete more of the quests that unlock every week, including the Timber Pines one. Here is how you can complete the Timber Pines quest as well as how to find and knock them down in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Timber Pines locations in Fortnite

There are two reliable locations in which you can find Timber Pines. The first one is at Logjam Lumberyard, which was a point of interest for a previous challenge where you needed to harvest 150 wood. It has more than enough for you to get your challenge done in one fell swoop, given if there aren’t other players landing in the area.

The next place is just off the southwest part of Shifty Shafts. While finding the Timber Pines isn’t just exclusive to these two places, they’re very reliable. Any snowy forest area would do the trick.

How to knock down the Timber Pines

All you’ll need to do to knock down these tall trees is to use your pickaxe. You’ll know if you actually knocked one down because, unlike the other trees, Timber Pines fall down when struck at their base. They’re also intractable in the sense that every time it’s struck after falling, it can roll forward, colliding with objects and people.

This can also be harvested for additional wood so it’ll come in handy in build fights. The only issue is that since it moves so much, you won’t be able to maximize material gains.

Fortnite is out now for free on all major platforms including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC. The Battle Pass is also out now for 950 V-Bucks.