Genshin Impact Concert Bundle Leaked, Includes Glider and Primogems

One of the most surprising successes of 2020 was Genshin Impact. Considering the success mixed with the constant inflow of updates for the game including the most recent announcement of the addition of Aloy from Horizon: Zero Dawn, it is no surprise that there is a sizable celebration in store for the one-year anniversary. A bundle for the upcoming Genshin Impact concert has been leaked, and it contains some exciting rewards for players.

What’s in the Genshin Impact Concert Bundle?

Boundless Symphony is the name of the bundle being released, so it was to be expected that the items on display here are of a musical nature. The following are in the Boundless Symphony Bundle:

1,000 Primogems

A new Glider, Wings of Poetic Melodies

New Namecard Celebration: Tuneful Delight

A new harp decoration called Splendid Phase

This bundle aims to add a bit more musicality to the enthralling world of Genshin Impact as the new instrument decoration Splendid Phrase is more than just eye-candy. You can actually play the instrument in-game. Players will be familiar with the mini-game involved to play it if they experienced the Windblume Festival previously. All of this is to build up the eventual release date of Melodies of an Endless Journey, an online concert that is taking place on October 3rd, 2021 that will feature actual real musicians from all over the world.

What Does It Cost?

Seeing that it is Genshin Impact, you know that nothing is going to be given for free generally and the Boundless Symphony Bundle will be no different. The cost is $29.99 in order to access it. It’s a lofty price for some, but considering the amount of Primogems involved in it alone, it should be worth the price of admission for sure.

With the new Genshin Impact 2.1 update, daily rewards are going to be planned going forward during certain events, so those not willing to throw down for the Boundless Symphony Bundle will still have plenty to look forward to while playing.

Genshin Impact is available on PC, Android, IOS, and PS4 for free.

- This article was updated on September 1st, 2021