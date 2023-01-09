Genshin Impact Fontaine Lineup Leak Reveals All New Characters in Detail

Since the first lineup series of leaks surfaced, more than a year ago, similar leaks continued to surface every time a new and considerable Genshin Impact update is on the horizon. With that said, just like the latest one featured an early glimpse at the whole Sumeru cast months before the region’s debut, a new lineup leak just surfaced, revealing the look at what many suspect to be the full Fontaine cast of characters.

The leak, which was revealed by GIO and made public by user evnxxz on the Genshin Impact leaks subreddit, features a look at a total of 10 characters and includes the previously leaked model of the Hydro Archon Focalors and that of the Neuvillette, which had many of its elements leaked earlier today. The Fontaine leaked lineup also features the first look at the in-game models of Lyney and Lynette, both of which appeared as the representatives of the region during the Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview: Travail trailer.

You can check out the full leaked character lineup below:

As you may have noticed on the Fontaine lineup leak, one character appears not as a model but through what seems to be an official artwork. According to SaveYourPriomos, the said character currently has two designs, one featured as part of the lineup, and one that leaked in pixelated form as part of a previous wave of Fontaine character models.

With that said, according to Kusanali Mains’ Drak, the character is currently known as Captain R. According to them, she is also set to appear during the PV for the game’s upcoming and still unnamed version 4.0, which many presume will, just like Sumeru on 3.0 and Inazuma on 2.0, feature the debut of the new region in-game.

UPDATE: According to known leaker merlin_impact, not all of the characters featured as part of the lineup will be from Fontaine. The leaker also hinted that some will actually be new additions to the Mondstadt cast.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on January 9th, 2023