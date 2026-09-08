Georgetown University is facing backlash over an alleged Charlie Kirk “lookalike contest” that was reportedly promoted by students ahead of the one-year anniversary of his assassination. Per NYPost, The event was allegedly advertised on Fizz, an anonymous social media platform used by Georgetown students.

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According to Fox, the post called for a “Charlie Kirk lookalike contest” on Copley Lawn and received more than 2,200 upvotes. The post also used the phrase “speak the truth while the cost is high,” which Georgetown’s Turning Point USA chapter interpreted as mocking Kirk’s death.

The controversy comes as Georgetown’s TPUSA chapter condemned the alleged event and set up a table on campus with signs criticizing it. The chapter also called attention to the timing of the alleged contest, which is reportedly scheduled for the anniversary of Kirk’s assassination.

Georgetown says it isn’t actually hosting the event

Georgetown University, however, has pushed back on the idea that the school is behind the event. A university spokesperson said that Georgetown was not planning it and that, to the university’s knowledge, no student organization was either.

SICK: Students at Georgetown Planning Charlie Kirk ‘Lookalike Contest’ on Anniversary of His Assassination * The Gateway Pundit * by Mike LaChance https://t.co/HdOEhFJB4t — Ray Contreras (@RayCont85487537) September 8, 2026

The spokesperson said the university had seen no campus activity related to the posts but was taking the anonymous messages seriously and monitoring the situation. Georgetown also said that making light of a victim of violence is inconsistent with its values, while noting that students remain protected by the university’s free-expression policies.

That distinction matters because the available reporting does not establish that Georgetown University itself organized or approved the alleged contest. The claims instead center on anonymous posts that were reportedly circulated through Fizz and subsequently shared by the university’s TPUSA chapter.

The reaction is also landing in a campus environment where Kirk-related controversies have continued to generate attention. Earlier this year, a protester wearing a papier-mâché head resembling Kirk appeared outside a TPUSA event and appeared to reenact the shooting, prompting condemnation from the group.

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