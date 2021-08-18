Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut’ Gets its Launch Trailer

Today, to get fans ready for the release of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, Sucker Punch Productions and PlayStation revealed the launch trailer of the new version of the game, showcasing more about the game’s upcoming Iki Island expansion and its many new PS5 features, such as support to the system’s adaptive triggers and haptic feedback.

You can check out the Launch Trailer of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut below, courtesy of PlayStation’s official Youtube channel:

Apart from the new features talked about above, the new version will, on the PlayStation 5, feature updated graphics, Japanese lip-sync- for those that, like the one writing this, love the game’s Japanese dub, all while supporting a higher frame rate and making full use of the PS5’s new 3-D audio system to increase the immersion of the game even more.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut will be released on Friday (August 20), for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. You can check out the official description of the new version below, as is presented on its official page in the PlayStation Store:

”Uncover the hidden wonders of Tsushima in this open-world action adventure from Sucker Punch Productions and PlayStation Studios, available for PS5 and PS4.Forge a new path and wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Tsushima. Challenge opponents with your katana, master the bow to eliminate distant threats, develop stealth tactics to ambush enemies and explore a new story on Iki Island.”

Ghost of Tsushima was first released in July 2020. As you wait for the release of the new version, you can play the standard version of the game, as well as its multiplayer Ghost of Tsushima: Legends right now on both the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5.