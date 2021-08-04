Ghost of Tsushima: Legends to Get a Standalone Version

Today, in a new post on the official PlayStation Blog, Darren Bridges, Senior Game Designer at Sucker Punch Productions, revealed that Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, the multiplayer mode of Ghost of Tsushima, will be released as a standalone game.

According to Darren Bridges, the new standalone version of Ghost of Tsushima: Legends will be released on September 3, featuring all the modes and content unrelated to the game’s main campaign, not only that but those that buy the version will also be able to upgrade to Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut at any time. The update will cost $40 on PS4 and $50 on PS5.

A New Game Mode

The standalone version will feature the debut of the newly revealed Rivals mode, in which players will band together in duos to face hordes of enemies. You can check out the official trailer of the new mode below, together with a thoughtful look at the at its additions, as is present on the PlayStation Blog post.

”In Rivals, two teams of two will compete to defeat waves of enemies. With each defeated foe, you’ll collect Magatama that you can use to harm the other team. For example, you can spend Magatama on Shades to block your opponents’ purchases, Curses (health drain, exploding bodies, etc), Hwacha fire, and more. Once you’ve spent enough Magatama, you’ll unlock Final Stand waves.” – Darren Bridges, on PlayStation Blog.

Ghost of Tsushima is currently available for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, an enhanced version of the title called Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut will be released on August 20, featuring both the main game and its Iki Island expansion. The new version will be released for both the PS4 and the PS5, but the PS5 version will feature exclusive enhancements such as dynamic 4K resolution, rapid feedback, among others.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is currently available for free for all that purchase the main game on both PS4 and PS5.