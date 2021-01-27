Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection New Gameplay

New gameplay emerged for Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection in the form of a new YouTube video. This old IP is literally coming back from the grave on February 2021, and any gamers around the world that didn’t have the opportunity to experience this old classic, will now have the chance with this sequel.

Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection follows the same formula as its predecessors, making any souls-like game seem like a piece of cake. You traverse in a 2D environment, attacking enemies on the go with your trusty spears- or any other weapon you find. From the showcased video, we saw that multiple difficulties will be available before we start our adventure, with four options to choose from (Page – Squire – Knight – Legend).

Multiple weapons were shown as well, in the form of spears, arrows, shuriken-like projectiles and more. It’s almost certain there will be plenty more to find, with each of them having its own upgrades too, so lots of ways for slaying hundreds of zombies and monsters crossing our path. Various abilities and magic skills were also introduced, making a return from the previous installments.

It’s not over yet.

For anyone who remembers the original games, in a plot twist of events, the moment you clear every stage instead of jumping to a credits scene with a nice “Congratulations” celebrating your achievement, you simply go back to the beginning of the game. You need to clear everything once more, multiple times, to receive the true ending.

This controversial features comes back in Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection, which as mentioned inside the video, will have stages changing to a darker theme, with enemies having different abilities and behaviors, making the game much harder. While we don’t have much more info about this, it is certain that this certain feature, will test players and their skills. Or their patience, you name it.

Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection is set to release on February 25, 2021, for the Nintendo Switch.